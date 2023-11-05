Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: maria hoey, peter hoey, The Shadower

Peter Hoey & Maria Hoey Bring The Shadower to IDW & Top Shelf in 2025

Peter and Maria Hoey are brother and sister artists and illustrators who have brohght their latest book, The Shadower, to Top Shelf Comix.

The brother-and-sister duo's work includes large-scale comics and Eisner nominated pieces.

The Shadower, co-written with C.P. Freund, will be published by Top Shelf/IDW in the fall of 2025.

Top Shelf Productions, was acquired in 2015 by IDW Publishing.

Peter Hoey and Maria Hoey are brother and sister artists and illustrators who have independently produced and published their comics under the name COIN-OP. They were great at Thought Bubble last year, have been Eisner nominated for a number of comics and earlier this year, their 6 large-scale comics in a series titled Market Street Crossroads were installed in bus shelter kiosks from The Embarcadero to 6th Street in San Francisco.

Their next book is In Perpetuity out in April 2024 from Top Shelf/IDW, but they have just sold them the rights to their next book for 2025. The Shadower (co-written with C.P. Freund) tells a "taut supernatural story of identity and espionage" involving "a young drama student in a war-torn land." Something that feels rather topical right now. Chris Staros at Top Shelf Productions has acquired world rights to The Shadower, which will be published through IDW Publishing in the autumn of 2025.

When, sadly, it will probably be just as topical as it is now. Peter Hoey and Maria Hoey's agent P Allison Remcheck at Stimola Literary Studio negotiated the deal.

Top Shelf Productions is an American publishing company founded in 1997, originally owned and operated by Chris Staros and Brett Warnock and a small staff, based in Marietta, Georgia. In 2015, IDW Publishing announced that it had acquired Top Shelf, Warnock announced his retirement, and Staros stayed on as Top Shelf's editor-in-chief. IDW Publishing is a San Diego-based publisher of comic books, graphic novels, art books, and comic strip collections. It was founded in 1999 as the publishing division of Idea and Design Works, LLC and is known for its licensed comic book adaptations of films, television shows, video games, and cartoons.

