Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Last God Name Change To Fellspyre Chronicles

DC Comics published the cretaor-owned fantasy series The Last God by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Riccardo Federici from October 2019 to January 2021, collecting it in hardcover in April 2021. But a) it looks like there us more to come and also b) a trademark challenge from someone c) problems in the Bible Belt or d) they have sold it as a movie to someone who wants to change the name because of b) or c). Every individual issue was subtitled Book One Of The Fellspyre Chronicles, and for a new printing of that hardcover, The Last God is dropping the name, it will just be known as The Fellspyre Chronicles: Book 1 when the new edition goes on sale on the 18th of October. Here's how the old cover looks, before it gets retitled and updated.

Two fellowships of heroes struggle with the same threat…30 years apart. One group will doom their world the other must try to save it. Thirty years ago, a band of heroes traveled beyond the borders of creation to kill the last living god and save the realm of Cain Anuun. But when the foul legions of the Last God march again and begin to destroy all of Cain Anuun, it will be revealed that the aging fellowship may not be the great heroes they claimed to be. With the world burning down around them, a new group of unlikely champions will come together to try to bring peace to their world. They'll have to kill the Last God, once and for all. Collects The Last God #1-12, The Last God: Tales from the Book of Ages #1, and The Last God: Songs of Lost Children #1.

I'll keep an eye on those trademark disputes, see if this one pops up.