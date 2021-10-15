Phoenix Song Echo #1 Preview: Avengers Hypocrisy Exposed

The Avengers are such hypocrites! When they're afraid the Phoenix Force might come to Earth and choose Hope Summers as its host, they start a war with the X-Men and attempt to imprison an innocent teenager on the moon for crimes she might commit in the future while under the influence of a bird-themed cosmic death god. But when one of the Avengers is gonna get the Phoenix Force, they make a goddamn story out of fighting for it and then the winner gets her own mini-series. How is that fair?! Check out a preview of Phoenix Song Echo #1 below.

PHOENIX SONG ECHO #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211186

AUG211187 – PHOENIX SONG ECHO #1 (OF 5) VEGA VAR – $4.99

AUG211188 – PHOENIX SONG ECHO #1 (OF 5) YU VAR – $4.99

AUG211189 – PHOENIX SONG ECHO #1 (OF 5) CARNERO STORMBREAKERS VAR – $4.99

AUG211190 – PHOENIX SONG ECHO #1 (OF 5) NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR – $4.99

(W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Cory Smith

STRAIGHT OUT OF HER TRANSFORMATION IN AVENGERS, ECHO GETS AN

EXHILARATING SOLO SERIES FROM BESTSELLER REBECCA ROANHORSE!

Against all odds, one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe chose Maya Lopez, a deaf street fighter, as its new avatar. And the burning question on everyone's minds is: WHY?! But Echo is the last person to answer. Still learning her new cosmic abilities – and struggling with the Phoenix's overwhelming personality – Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail – and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in

history have been able to control. Avengers artist Luca Maresca joins superstar writer Rebecca Roanhorse for a story that will light the universe on fire! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/20/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.