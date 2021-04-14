Piranha Comics To Be London's Largest Comics Chain And They're Hiring

Piranha Comics is not a big comic book store. But they have two stores, one in Kingston-Upon-Thames and another in Bromley. And, about to open a third store in Watford, that will see them have three stores in Greater London – one more than Forbidden Planet. Okay, so Forbidden Planet on Shaftesbury Avenue in the West end may be bigger than all three Piranha Comics stores, but size isn't what's important, it's what you do with it that counts. And Piranha Comics may be continuing to "doughnut" London, with stores around its perimeter. Basically, they are surrounding Forbidden Planet… and not having to pay West End rentals.

I popped to the smaller store in Kingston-Upon-Thames, as comic book stores across all of England opened up this week. And got to chat to James about how things are right now, learnt that for Piranha fewer titles with higher page counts from DC Comics are increasing their sales while for Marvel Comics it is all about the X-Men books again – but only the Krakoan ones. And that means the proper ones, not Demon Days. And we also get to see the absolute scene that is Kingston High Street right now…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cycling into Kingston-Upon-Thames after lockdown to see Piranha Comics – and they have news! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bx5BErv_DTI)

Oh yes, and they're hiring again. Here's one.

James is also Piranha's point man for their social media and creates these great introductions for his weekly shows, which have been taking them through lockdown and now into the bright summer sun.

And talking of the West End comic shops, I did cycle in to take a look at those as well. With a look of Soho before all the mad scenes that kicked off later that night and filmed by the media that I saw setting up. Almost like it was a bit of a hoineytrap for tabloid news editors. What can I say, we know each other well.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cycling into London to see comic shops opening up again – April 12th 2021. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BdSUop2mjw)