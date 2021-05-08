Planeswalkers vs. Anti-Vaxxers in Magic the Gathering #2 [Preview]

As Planeswalkers Kaya, Ral, and Vraska visit the incapacitated Jace Beleren in this preview of Magic the Gathering #2, they come to a startling discovery: he's being treated by seawater? Yes, it seems that even in the Magic the Gathering universe, it is impossible to escape anti-vaxxer propaganda. Here, the abbot of the hospital explains it's a religious decision to use seawater instead of medicine, but we all know the real reason. That's right: she's a Trump voter. Check out the preview of Magic the Gathering #2 below, and go get vaccinated, you idiots!