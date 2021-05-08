Planeswalkers vs. Anti-Vaxxers in Magic the Gathering #2 [Preview]

As Planeswalkers Kaya, Ral, and Vraska visit the incapacitated Jace Beleren in this preview of Magic the Gathering #2, they come to a startling discovery: he's being treated by seawater? Yes, it seems that even in the Magic the Gathering universe, it is impossible to escape anti-vaxxer propaganda. Here, the abbot of the hospital explains it's a religious decision to use seawater instead of medicine, but we all know the real reason. That's right: she's a Trump voter. Check out the preview of Magic the Gathering #2 below, and go get vaccinated, you idiots!
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #2 CVR A SCALERA
BOOM! STUDIOS
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera
* A NEW ERA FOR MAGIC CONTINUES HERE!
* With their homes rocked by an attack – and Jace Beleren's life hanging in the balance – Planeswalkers Kaya, Ral and Vraska must discover who is behind it all.
* But as they begin to suspect one of Ravnica's biggest Guilds is behind the attack, it becomes clear their enemy may be plotting something even more destructive…
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $4.99
