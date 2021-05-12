Planet-Sized X-Men Will Change The Marvel Universe In June

Marvel Comics' solicitation for the Planet-Sized X-Men one-shot by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz seem to set up the new X-Men #1 from the creators, as well as tie in with the Hellfire Gala. The solicits read thus:

THEY CAME TO SLAY!

The HELLFIRE GALA rages on, but bigger things are afoot a world away. Make no mistake – this is an X-Men book drawn by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. It is absolutely the most important issue of the month.

In today's Marvel Comics titles, there is a new house ad for the comic in question that promises much.

"Fifty years ago, Giant-Size X-Men changed our world. This June, Planet-Size X-Men changes our universe." Giant-Size X-Men saw the cast change overnight, introducing Colossus, Nightcrawler, Storm, Thunderbolt, Sunfire, and Wolverine to the series – and was also set on Krakoa.

It is notable that Marvel Comics is still advertising and promoting The Hellfire Gala as a fashion/party event, with clothing choices being the biggest takeout. This is a misdirection on showrunner Jonathan Hickman's part, the crossover will delve into X-Men mutant political matters far more and, as The Trial Of Magneto suggests, will result in the murder of a human and the trial of Magneto as a result.

Marvel will also be publishing X-Men: Hellfire Gala Red Carpet Edition in hardcover in September, which will include Planet Sized-X-Men. And might suggest the scale of this thing…

X-Men: Hellfire Gala Red Carpet Edition Hardcover – September 21, 2021 The X-Men are rolling out the red carpet for the biggest Krakoan event of the season — and this high-class hardcover details every drink, dance, dalliance and deception at the Hellfire Gala! You are cordially invited to join the mutant party to end all mutant parties. Everyone will be there — all of your favorite X-Men, their closest allies…and even their worst enemies. The very first elected team of Krakoan X-Men will at last be revealed to the world…and that's just the first of the surprises in store for the evening! The future of mutantkind starts here — and the implications will be planet-sized! COLLECTING: X-Men (2019) 21, Marauders (2019) 21, Excalibur (2019) 21, X-Force (2019) 20, New Mutants (2019) 19, X-Factor (2020) 10, Hellions (2020) 12, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) 6, Way of X (2021) 3, X-Corp (2021) 2, Wolverine (2020) 13, Planet-Size X-Men (2021) 1

It will also be collected in a smaller Hellfire Gala TPB a month later.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala Paperback – October 5, 2021 Don your finest dress or sharpest suit — or get Jumbo Carnation to whip you up something new just for the occasion! Because you are cordially invited to the hottest mutant event of the season — the Hellfire Gala! Everyone who's anyone in the hot new world of mutantkind will be there. All of your favorite heroes, their closest allies…and even their worst enemies…for a special night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit! The very first democratically-elected team of Krakoan X-Men will at last be revealed to the world…and that's just the first of the surprises that mutantkind has in store for the evening! Whatever you do, don't miss this one-of-a-kind red carpet X-event! COLLECTING: Marauders (2019) 21, X-Men (2019) 21, Planet-Size X-Men (2021) 1, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) 6

