Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: NYCC, Poe Dameron

Poe Dameron, Hyperspace Stories & Battle Of Eriadu Star Wars Comics

Poe Dameron, Hyperspace Stories and Battle Of Eriadu Star Wars comics were all announced at New York Comic Con

Article Summary Poe Dameron comic mini-series announced as a prequel to The Force Awakens, written by Ethan Sacks.

Dark Horse revives Hyperspace Stories, featuring iconic characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, and more.

Marvel's Jedi Knights series leads to High Republic Adventures finale, highlighted by Battle of Eriadu.

New graphic novels explore Qui-Gon Jinn's life, penned by George Mann with art by Andrea Mutti.

New York Comic Con dropped some news for Marvel and Dark Horse Star Wars comics, as well as Star Wars: Jedi Knights. Ethan Sacks is writing a new Poe Dameron comic mini-series from Dark Horse Comics, as a prequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with Poe and BB-8.

Dark Horse's planned Hyperspace Stories original graphic novel line is back on the schedules with volumes for General Grievous written by Michael Moreci, Mace Windu written by Justina Ireland, and one for Qui-Gon Jinn by George Mann and Andrea Mutti out on March the 4th 2025. Michael Cho is drawing the covers to all three.

"Dark Horse Comics is proud to announce the launch of our new Star Wars Hyperspace Stories original graphic novel line. Each volume stands alone as a brilliant showcase of some of the Star Wars universe's most iconic characters, like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kylo Ren, Rey, and even Darth Vader. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this unique series of books kicks off with…Qui-Gon Jinn, one of the most revered Jedi of all time. From his youth as a gifted Padawan under Count Dooku, to his years as a skilled Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn is one of the most respected Force wielders in the history of the Jedi Order. Our story spans his life as a series of recurring events slowly ties together over the years to help Qui-Gon complete the puzzle of one of the Force's many mysterious cults…The Brotherhood of the Ninth Door. The Brotherhood's secret Force abilities could make them a great ally to the Jedi, or a powerful enemy. Master Qui-Gon and his eager young Padawan learner Obi-Wan Kenobi, must uncover their secrets before they fall into the wrong hands! Join Star Wars author extraordinaire George Mann, co-architect of the Star Wars High Republic initiative, and internationally renowned artist Andrea Mutti for this quintessential tale of one of the galaxy's most powerful Jedi Masters in Star Wars Hyperspace Stories: Qui-Gon! Featuring covers by award-winning artist Michael Cho!"

And at Marvel, as well as the new Jedi Knights series, the finale of The High Republic Adventures comics may come with the Battle of Eriadu in issues #14-17. Alyssa Wong will also write a new one-shot for it, The Battle of Eriadu, which will see Driggit and Gavi of Escape From Valo fighting each other.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!