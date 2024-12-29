Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: poison ivy

Poison Ivy #29 Preview: A Thorny Choice for Ivy

Poison Ivy #29 hits stores this Wednesday, presenting Pamela with a crucial decision. Will she join the Order of the Green Knight or burn it all down? Check out the preview!

Article Summary Poison Ivy #29 drops on January 1st, 2025, with a thrilling plot by G. Willow Wilson and art by Marcio Takara.

Pamela Isley faces a crucial choice: join the Order of the Green Knight or burn the whole thing down.

Multiple variant covers from artists like Jenny Frison and Mahmud Asrar available to collectors and fans.

Now, let us discuss this week's offering: Poison Ivy #29, sprouting in comic stores on Wednesday, January 1st. Behold, the synopsis:

Poison Ivy ventures into the wilds of Washington to uncover the true identity of the Order of the Green Knight's mysterious leader! But when Pamela hears what they have to say, will she decide to stop ?ghting and embrace their mission…or will she burn the operation down once and for all?

POISON IVY #29

DC Comics

1124DC088

1124DC089 – Poison Ivy #29 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

1124DC090 – Poison Ivy #29 Pablo Villalobos Cover – $4.99

1124DC091 – Poison Ivy #29 Mahmud Asrar, Alejandro Sanchez Cover – $4.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

In Shops: 1/1/2025

SRP: $3.99

