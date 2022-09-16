Pornsak Pichetshote & Jeff Stokely Revive Sandman: Dead Boy Detectives

The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives is a new comic book series from DC Comics by Pornsak Pichetshote and Jeff Stokely launching in December, reviving the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones III for Sandman's Seasons Of The Mists and who will probably pop up in Netflix's Sandman Season Two.

Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine have been detectives for decades—and dead best friends even longer. But their investigation into a Thai American girl's disappearance from her Los Angeles home puts them on a collision course with new and terrifying ghosts straight from Thai folklore that could give even a dead boy nightmares…. to the scariest place of all: the heart of Hollywood! The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives kicks off on December 27th with a bloodthirsty krasue—a floating, severed head whose internal organs trail beneath it—and amps up the mysteries and horrors from there!

"The genius of Sandman is how seamlessly it fits different genres, histories, and folklores together, something that definitely inspired Jeff and I for Dead Boy Detectives," said Pichetshote. "As a Thai-American, I grew up around all this wonderful Thai folklore that's never made it to American pop culture, so by introducing some of my favorite Neil Gaiman characters to the truly terrifying and bizarre world of Thai ghosts, we will give horror and Sandman fans something new." In Pichetshote and Stokely's new six-issue comic book miniseries, Edwin and Charles are hired to find a missing Thai-American girl named Jai, only for her to turn up dead. Except not. Because Jai, along with her two friends Tanya and Charles, are all ghosts like Edwin and Charles. Except not. Each child is Thai, with power unlike anything Edwin and Charles have ever seen before, and they all died in LA at different times over the past fifty years! And perilously close by to the boys' adventure, Thessaly the witch finds herself held hostage by dangerous magics—both a threat to her life and an insult to her ego that simply will not go unanswered…

"This is definitely a horror book," continued Pichetshote, "as the boys discover Thai black magic's getting more powerful in Los Angeles (the home of the largest Thai population outside Thailand), and it might even be changing the rules governing ghosts. All this, while Charles and Edwin, two ghost detectives, are secretly craving changes themselves—in a coming-of-age story starring two boys who can't grow up." The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #1, written by Pornsak Pichetshote with art by Jeff Stokely, colors by Miquel Muerto, letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and a cover by Nimit Malavia, arrives wherever comic books are sold on December 27, 2022. The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #1 will also feature variant covers by Alex Eckman-Lawn, Tyler Crook, Filipe Andrade (1:25) and Yoshitaka Amano (1:50).

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #1

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by JEFF STOKELY

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

Variant cover by TYLER CROOK

1:25 variant cover by FILIPE ANDRADE

1:50 variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 |

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

