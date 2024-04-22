Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: House Of Brainiac, power girl

Power Girl's Top Heavy Crossover With House Of Brainiac (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the Superman House Of Brainiac hit Power Girl, after she takes time out to take in a roller skating lesson.

Tomorrow sees the Superman event House Of Brainiac hit Power Girl, and it all started so nicely. A summer's day in Metropolis, Lois Lane with the day off, everyone goimg on dates, even Supergirl. And Power Girl taking time out to take in a roller skating lesson.

Though, as is stereotypical of the character she has a natural asset which rather hinders the art.

There are Reddit threads with their own advice. "I will say that you will be more inclined to lean forward when in derby stance because of the top heaviness. So, start getting your core strong planks and push-ups, etc. will help you to be able to hold the ladies up when in derby position. You will have to work thru some momentum issues, but just take the time to learn how your body moves on skates and you'll be groovin in no time." So Power Girl should be fine. She has a date to arrange as well. Remember Axel Gust?

That is until the Brainiacs and Czarnian army attack Metropolis and start stealing away the superheroes.

So as Metropolis is divided into areas of responsivility, looking a little like Marvel's recent Gang War, it's rather diluted as the superpowered get whooshed away. Even, it seems, Axel. Well we all know he is more than meets the eye. But why is Power Girl not takenm with them?

It seems that she is built different. Whish is also the reason she's not great at roller-skating.

POWER GIRL #8 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE (HOUSE OF BRAINIAC)

(W) Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Yanick Paquette

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! After an unexpected attack by Brainiac and his army of Lobos, everyone who has power in Metropolis has been kidnapped and imprisoned. But fear not, our hero has avoided capture and is the lone super in a city of helpless civilians. Will she be up for the challenge? Or is a strange visitor about to turn her world upside-down? Get ready for Crush to crash this pity party! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/23/2024

