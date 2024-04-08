Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: brainiac, House Of Brainiac

The Truth Behind Brainiac Revealed In Action Comics #1064 (Spoilers)

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran a little late night Superman gossip. We followed that up yesterday with something specific about Lobo. But while we may need to wait for confirmation about the backstory of Miss Tribb, it looks like this week's Action Comics #1064 will back up some of out gossip from last month. We said that "Action Comics will see Lois Lane take a day off as acting EIC of the Daily Planet, her first in years…"

"…as Connor Kent and Kong Kenan are taking care of the new super-twins…"

"…Supergirl is on a date…"

"…and so are Lois and Clark, and so are Jimmy Olson and Siobhan Smuthe (Silver Banshee), while John Henry Jr (Steel) and Lana Lang are kicking back as a smug-engaged couple."

Which is where Bleeding Cool has to go beyond the preview to back up what we said.

We also said, "It's a lovely day in Metropolis. Which is, of course, the moment that the Czarnians invade Metropolis, working for Brainiac…."

"Turns out that the LL-01 information avatar at Luthercorp modelled on Jor-El was never actually installed by Luthor when he was in jail. It was Brainiac all along. He has been gathering information. Now he wants powers…"

"And as for why Lex Luther has had a chance of heart regarding Superman, while also exposing him to his own worst enemies. Lex Luthor saw Brainac coming… and all this has been training Superman for what is yet to come."

Not so bad… but still more to confirm of course. Action Comics #1064 is published this Tuesday, and you might want to keep an eye out for Suicide Squad Dream Team as well…

ACTION COMICS #1064

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART ONE! BRAINIAC ATTACKS! Brainiac's Lobo army invades Metropolis in an action-packed oversized issue! The Super family and all the heroes of Metropolis join the fight, but will they be enough to hold off Brainiac's lethal and crazed soldiers?! Can Superman and Lex learn what Brainiac is searching for? He's not bottling Metropolis, so what is he collecting instead?! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2024

