Power Rangers SDCC Panel Promises An Exciting Future

Boom Studios held their annual Power Rangers SDCC panel this afternoon, a little different this year, of course, but Comic-Con At Home has been pretty neat. On the panel was Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers), Marco Renna (Power Rangers), Matthew Erman, Giuseppe Cafaro, and Francesco Segala (Power Rangers: Sins of the Future) along with Matthew Levine (editor, BOOM! Studios), Dafna Pleban (senior editor, BOOM! Studios) and Steve Cardenas ("Rocky DeSantos" on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and moderated by Erin Cahill (Power Rangers Time Force).

Power Rangers Is In Good Hands All

The big news, of course, is the new Power Rangers series beginning later this year by Parrott and Francesco Mortarino. This is the original team, now called the Omega Rangers, uniting to face a new threat, however "if they want to save the universe, then they'll have to go rogue – and go up against their Mighty Morphin allies." This is a new jumping-off point for the line, with the original launch of Mighty Morphin ending at issue #55 in October. "We've spent several years building out the Rangers comic book universe, and continuing the adventures of the Omega Rangers gives us a chance to fully explore it beyond the confines of the show," Parrott said. "Not only can we add more heroes and villains, but we can also bring in elements from future seasons viewed through the lens of familiar characters." Honoring the original material is excellent, but they all seem very excited to dive into the expanded world of the Power Ranger universe.

The other big discussion point was the Sins Of The Future graphic Novel coming this fall, featuring Pink Ranger Jen Scotts and Red Ranger Wes Collins are starting a real relationship. However, they have to figure out a way to do that without sacrificing their commitments to the Silver Guardians and Time Force. This is the ultimate long-distance relationship. When Jen comes back from the future, her and Wes are attacked by a mysterious stranger with dire news: If they stay together, they'll disrupt the timeline and change the destiny of humanity. The identity of their accuser sets them on a collision course with an unexpected enemy.

And finally, we got a tease on a new look for the brand new Green Ranger that will be debuting in the final issue of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers issue, #55 in October. Their identity will be revealed to us all in that issue, and be a player moving forward. Any guesses?