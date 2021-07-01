PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor, Power Rangers, Usagi, Spider-Man…

Posted on
by
|
Comments

PrintWatch: A run around all the comic books in the direct market and seeing which ones have sold enough to warrant a new printing. Some you may expect you may not. After yesterday's barn-storming sales success, X-Factor #10 is predictably going for a second printing from Marvel Comics. No cover yet, but it should be out on July the 28th. It will also be joined by Shang Chi #2 getting a second printing, as does WEB Of Spider-Man #2 (for which we do have the cover), just like the first. Looks like the success of those first issues carried on to the second beyond retailer initial expectations. It has become a rarity of late for Marvel Comics to go to second printings; these three seem like the exception.

PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor and Power Rangers
WEB Of Spider-Man #2 second printing

PrintWatch: Usagi Yojimbo #20 by Stan Sakai that kicked off a new story arc has found itself selling out and going to a second printing, again for the 28th of July from IDW.

PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor and Power Rangers
Usagi Yojimbo #20 second printing

PrintWatch: Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge Of Darkness #1 came out this week by Frank Gogol and Simone Ragazzoni with the first full appearance of the Phantom Ranger. It has now gone to a second printing with a new cover by Ragazzoni and will be available in stores from Boom Studios on the 28th of July.

PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor and Power Rangers
Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge Of Darkness #1 second printing

PrintWatch: The Department Of Truth #1 is going to a sixth and final printing from Image Comics.

PrintWatch: Red Room #1 from Ed Piskor is getting a second printing Sketch Cover from Fantagraphics. Basically thing of the issue 1 cover, but as a sketch. And there you go.

PrintWatch: And because we didn't have them before, here are the Planet-Size X-Men #1 second printing covers from last week, the standard, and the 1:25 variant.

PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor and Power Rangers
Planet-Size X-Men #1 second printing
PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor and Power Rangers
Planet-Size X-Men #1 second printing 1:25

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.