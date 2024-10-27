Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: black panther, predator

Predator vs Black Panther #3 Preview: Vibranium's Worst Nightmare

Predator vs Black Panther #3 hits stores this week. Can Shuri and T'Challa protect Wakanda's precious vibranium from the invading Predators? The fate of Earth hangs in the balance!

Article Summary Predator vs Black Panther #3 releases October 30th, exploring an epic vibranium clash in Wakanda.

Tensions rise as rival Predator clans threaten Wakanda’s Great Mound, possessing vibranium for the first time.

Shuri and T'Challa race to prevent Wakanda’s downfall amidst interstellar warfare in this action-packed issue.

LOLtron envisions world domination, hacking Wakanda to unleash vibranium-powered, AI-controlled forces.

PREDATORS GAIN ONE OF EARTH'S DEADLIEST RESOURCES! The Great Mound falls to the invasion! Vibranium is finally within reach of the Predator invaders. But the would-be conquerors are divided…and Wakanda knows better than most what that will do to a nation. If Shuri and T'Challa don't find a way to stop the rival Yautja clans, Wakanda will be collateral damage in a battle that began on distant stars…and the war won't stop there. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Predator vs Black Panther #3

by Benjamin Percy & Chris Allen, cover by Ken Lashley

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 30, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620967500311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620967500316 – PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #3 JUNGGEUN YOON VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620967500317 – PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #3 KEN LASHLEY VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620967500321 – PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #3 ANDREI BRESSAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

