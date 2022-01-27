Preview Of Justin Mason's Artwork for Spider-Punk #1 In April

Bleeding Cool has an advance preview look at Justin Mason's launch issue of Spider-Punk, featuring the Hobie Brown version of Spider-Man from the Spiderverse. Spider-Punk, starring the anarchist British Spider-Man of Earth-138 will be a five-issue miniseries written by Cody Ziglar with issue 1 launching in April. The series will also feature the Earth-138 version of Riri Williams, as part of a new team formed by this version of Spider-Man.

SPIDER-PUNK #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220915

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Justin Mason (CA) Olivier Coipel

ANARCHY IN THE SPIDER-VERSE! SPIDER-PUNK GETS HIS OWN SERIES! HOBIE BROWN is THE ANARCHIC SPIDER-PUNK – set to protect EARTH-138 with his ax in hand and his chaotic band of punk rockin' heroes backing him! NORMAN OSBORN is dead, but will the chaos he's created be too much for Spider-Punk and gang to handle? Feel the vibes as CODY ZIGLAR (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and JUSTIN MASON bring you the jams when "BANNED IN DC" begins here! RATED T In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99

And here's a few sketches from Iban Coello from the upcoming What If… Miles Morales #1 also written by Cody Ziglar, with other parallel versions of other parallel Spider-Men.

WHAT IF MILES MORALES #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211159

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) Sara Pichelli

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD… CAPTAIN AMERICA! What if…Miles Morales had never been bitten by a genetically enhanced spider and became Spider-Man? What if instead…the U.S. government recruited, trained, and granted him incredible powers with the Super-Soldier Serum? What makes Miles a hero no matter the circumstances, no matter the reality?! And are there OTHER super heroes the many Miles of the multiverse might have become instead of Spidey?! In Shops: Mar 02, 2022 SRP: $4.99