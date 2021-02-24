A New Preview Of Marvel Comics' Heroes Return From Ed McGuinness

Ed McGuinness is drawing the first and a-bit-of-the-second issue of Heroes Return in May. And Bleeding Cool has managed to get a peek inside a few of the pages…

HEROES REBORN #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

REBORN #1 will welcome readers to a world where Tony Stark never built the Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice because there were no Avengers to find him. Instead, this world has always been protected by Earth's Mightiest Heroes: the Squadron Supreme of America. And now, the Squadron faces an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, including Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his Infinity Rings. But why is the Daywalker Blade the only man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been…reborn?

HEROES REBORN #2

Written by JASON AARON

Art by DALE KEOWN & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

In REBORN #2, make way for the adventures of Marvel's Mightiest Megastar, the all-powerful Hyperion! When America's solar-powered, super-sentinel of liberty looks to return his archenemy Victor Von Doom to the Negative Zone, mighty Hyperion must deal with a breakout of his most powerful enemies, such as Ultron, General Annihilus, and the Immortal Hulk. Plus: a special backup tale starring Blade, Earth's last living vampire.

HEROES REBORN #3

Written by JASON AARON

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

In REBORN #3, brace yourself for chaos magic at Mach 5! Blur, the swiftest mortal alive, must win a race through the mind-bending Dread Dimension in order to save his soul from the hypersonic hexes of the Speedster Supreme, the Silver Witch. Plus: a back-up tale takes us inside the dark secrets of the Ravencroft Asylum and its newest inmate, the Phoenix.

HEROES REBORN #4

Written by JASON AARON

Art by JAMES STOKOE & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

And finally in REBORN #4, Doctor Spectrum, equipped with the cosmic might of his Power Prism, has become the most feared lawman in the heavens. But now the dark forces of deep space have sent the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunter to end Spectrum once and for all. That's right, here comes Rocket Raccoon! Plus: in a backup tale, the all-new Starbrand finds herself alone in a strange new universe.