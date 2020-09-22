Preview of Doctor Who Comic #1 – Tenth And Thirteenth Vs Sea Devils

We have a preview of the new, relaunched Doctor Who Comic #1 (with the same creative team of Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata) to follow Time Lord Victorious, teaming the Tenth and the Thirteenth Doctor again, but from a time in the Tenth Doctor's timeline before he met the Thirteenth Doctor the first time. Because while the Thirteenth Doctor met Martha Jones last time, during the events of Blink, this time she is meeting Rose Tyler… but also we have a London affected by former paradoxes, ripe for Sea Devil invasion. Because it turns out this is not even the original timeline…

Doctor Who Comic #1 will be published on November 18th, just shy of the anniversary and the annual Doctor Who Day. What perfect timing.

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1

TITAN COMICS

SEP201474

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Rachael Stott

Doctor Who returns with the comic debut of iconic 70s TV Villain!

After narrowly escaping the Weeping Angels and the Autons in 1960s London,

the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor must team-up once again to save present-day Earth from being overrun by the classic aquatic villain, the Sea Devils!

Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance!In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

The Sea Devils are amphibious evolutionary cousins to the Silurians, a race of reptilian humanoids who predated humanity on the planet Earth. The species first appeared in Doctor Who in the 1970 serial Doctor Who and the Silurians, and were created by Malcolm Hulke. In their backstory, the Silurians went into self-induced hibernation to survive what they predicted to be a large atmospheric upheaval caused by the Earth capturing the Moon. The Silurians introduced in the 1970 story are broad, three-eyed land-dwellers. The 1972 serial The Sea Devils, also by Hulke, introduced their eponymous amphibious cousins. Both Silurians and Sea Devils also made an appearance in 1984's Warriors of the Deep. After Warriors of the Deep, the Silurians did not appear in the show again before its 1989 cancellation. Heavily redesigned Silurans were reintroduced to the series in 2010, following the show's 2005 revival, and have recurred frequently since then… but not so much for their Sea Devils cousins.