Priest Thinks New Image Comic, Commissioned, Will Get Him Cancelled

Priest thinks that his new comic book for next year, Commissioned, from Image Comics and Skybound, will get him cancelled.

Talking to AIPTComics ahead of tomorrow's release of the comic book series The World To Come by Christopher Priest, Joe Quesada and Richard Isanove from Marvel Comics, Priest has looked further ahead to what he'll be up to in 2025 and 2026. There's Red Sonja alongside Vampirella for Dynamite Entertainment. "There's a movie in the works, and here comes Priest, kicking over everything you know about Red Sonja. If you like Quantum and Woody, if you like Black Panther, if you like stuff that had that kind of twisted Priest humor, then you'll like Red Sonja. But Red Sonja purists, people who just want Red Sonja straight no chaser, and they take their sword and sorcery absolutely seriously, I can see those letters now." But no, that's not going to get him cancelled. Then there's a new graphic novel from Humanoids called Babylon. Again, he should be fine with that.

But Priest announces he has a new comic book coming from Image Comics, from Skybound Entertainment out in the first quarter of 2026 called Commissioned. "It's incredibly controversial. Commissioned will definitely get me canceled. It kind of spoofs the industry itself in a lot of ways. So look forward to that." I mean, maybe Priest, but I don't know. It's possible the first issue of The World To Come will do that all on its own.

Priest says, "Oh, he dies on page 2, so… 'Woah, what happened here? Did somebody put something in his soup?' We'll you're gonna have to read to find out. The story is not about him dying, it's about how we got to this point. And I think that's the more significant thing. That's the good stuff that we don't want to reveal. We know sooner or later everybody dies. Now, the question is what happens to all the toys? It's very scary if Black Panther dies, because he's got a lot of toys that we know about and a lot of toys we don't know about. And we established in our series, 30 years ago, that in a desk drawer, he's got all these plans for how to defeat, you know, Batman. He knows how to take down Galactus. He's got all these like, contingency plans. Or as Jack Nicholson said, 'All these marvelous toys.' So the crisis is, what now? OK, Black Panther's dead, what now?"

The World To Come tells a story about the future of the Marvel Universe, and is rather non-linear. So although you start with the Black Panther's death many decades away as an old man, there's so much more to tell. But no, it's not Black Panther's death that will cause controversy tomorrow either. Check in early. There will be spoiler warnings.

MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #1 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Joe Quesada

THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE IS HERE! The future of the Marvel Universe is here as two of the most visionary creators in comic history show you THE WORLD TO COME! The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world's most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel's heroes, villains and mutants. With T'Challa gone, the future of the Marvel 616 Universe will be determined by a final tribal challenge for the Wakandan throne and the mysterious victor who will change Wakanda, and the Marvel Universe, forever. MARVEL KNIGHTS visionary creators JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST collaborate on a future of the 616 through the lens of the revolutionary MARVEL KNIGHTS line of books that changed comics as we know it. You do not want to miss this landmark project! Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $5.99

