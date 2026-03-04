Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: , , ,

What The Joker Knows About Batman… (Spoilers)

What The Joker Knows About Batman... as seen in todays Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

We may have had an inkling where  Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez published by DC Comics today, is going, thanks to the previous issue. As issue 6 saw The Joker, in his big tank, being treated with the Crown Of Storms by Dr Zeller in Arkham Tower, inquiring as to Dr Zeller's love life.

Batman #6 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez
Batman #6 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

As Dr Zeller works further on her Crown Of Storms, before returning it to patient 10…

Batman #6 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez
Batman #6 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

And now in Batman #7, the Joker has summoned The Batman and has something to tell him when Dr Zeller isn't listening.

What The Joker Knows About Batman (Spoilers)
Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

And here to warn Batman that something is coming, something coming for him. Is this the new status quo in Gotham, the seven fingers of the Minotaur? Maybe. But The Joker does find a way to get Batman's attention.

What The Joker Knows About Batman (Spoilers)
Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

The Joker knows that Batman is Bruce Wayne. Of course it's not the first time. Usually, he just hasn't cared.

What The Joker Knows About Batman (Spoilers)
Batman #12 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo

Batman spent a long time obsessing that the Joker had found his way into the Batcave. And it might be worth someone pointing out that the Joker did let him know.

What The Joker Knows About Batman (Spoilers)
Batman #37 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo

And has mentioned it in passing.

What The Joker Knows About Batman (Spoilers)
Batman #38 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo

Once or twice.

What The Joker Knows About Batman (Spoilers)
Batman Secret Files by James Tynion IV

I mean, a fair few times when you add it all up.

The Joker Knows Bruce Wayne Is Batman - And Has A Plan
Batman Secret Files by James Tynion IV

Time after time…

What The Joker Knows About Batman (Spoilers)
Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank

I guess it's all down to the Joker actually remembering this time… and thanks to Dr Zeller…

What The Joker Knows About Batman (Spoilers)
Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

He remembers everything. Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN #7
(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez
FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker.  $4.99 3/4/2026

