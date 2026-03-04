Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction, secret identity, The Joker

What The Joker Knows About Batman… (Spoilers)

What The Joker Knows About Batman... as seen in todays Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

We may have had an inkling where Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez published by DC Comics today, is going, thanks to the previous issue. As issue 6 saw The Joker, in his big tank, being treated with the Crown Of Storms by Dr Zeller in Arkham Tower, inquiring as to Dr Zeller's love life.

As Dr Zeller works further on her Crown Of Storms, before returning it to patient 10…

And now in Batman #7, the Joker has summoned The Batman and has something to tell him when Dr Zeller isn't listening.

And here to warn Batman that something is coming, something coming for him. Is this the new status quo in Gotham, the seven fingers of the Minotaur? Maybe. But The Joker does find a way to get Batman's attention.

The Joker knows that Batman is Bruce Wayne. Of course it's not the first time. Usually, he just hasn't cared.

Batman spent a long time obsessing that the Joker had found his way into the Batcave. And it might be worth someone pointing out that the Joker did let him know.

And has mentioned it in passing.

Once or twice.

I mean, a fair few times when you add it all up.

Time after time…

I guess it's all down to the Joker actually remembering this time… and thanks to Dr Zeller…

He remembers everything. Batman #7 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN #7

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026

