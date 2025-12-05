Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, printwatch

Printwatch: Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Tenth Printing

Printwatch: Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta gets a tenth printing

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta hits an impressive tenth printing milestone.

Recent issues set huge print run records, prompting new printings to meet surging demand for the series.

The 10th printing comes with multiple variant covers, including open-to-order foil and cardstock editions.

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 also returns with a second printing and several collectible cover options.

Bleeding Cool just ran the news that Absolute Batman #14 had a 200,000 print run while Absolute Batman #15 had 300,000. Which means that previous issues of the series have some catching up to do, which is why DC Comics is sending lots of them back for more printings, including Absolute Batman #1 getting a tenth printing, something only the Transformers and Void Rivals comics over at Skybound/Image Comics have done in recent memory. And deserving a PrintWatch breakout article, I guess… will they go for an eleventh, do you think? And Absolute Batman Annual also gets a second printing for the same day.

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #1, the start of the massively popular series from Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, gets a 10th printing, on sale in January. This new printing will arrive with a main self-cover ($4.99) re-presenting Dragotta and Frank Martin's Absolute Batman #1 main cover with a recoloured logo; a new open-to-order cardstock variant cover by InHyuk Lee ($5.99), and an open-to-order foil variant cover version of Lee's new cover ($7.99), for 21st of January, 2026.

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1, featuring a 30-page lead story written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson, along with stories from James Harren and Meredith McClaren, returns to comics shops with a second printing of the oversized one-shot. Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 Second Printing will be offered with a main self-cover ($5.99) re-presenting the original main cover by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer with a recolored logo along with a foil version ($8.99); an open-to-order cardstock variant cover featuring a new image by Johnson, ($6.99); and an open-to-order foil variant cover version of Johnson's new cover ($8.99). For the 21st of January, 2026.

