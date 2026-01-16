Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Deadpool/Batman. Alice Ever After, Dungeons Of Doom, knull, KO, printwatch, ultimate, Ultimate Wolverine

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Ultimate Wolverine & Alice Ever After

Article Summary Marvel goes back to print on Dungeons Of Doom #1, Knull #1, and Ultimate Wolverine #13 for February 2026.

Deadpool/Batman #1 debuts a 4th printing cover as PrintWatch details new high-demand variant editions.

Boom Studios announces Alice Ever After #1 second printing and Something Is Killing The Children #1 tenth printing.

DC's Absolute Batman #14, #15, and Aquaman #11 return for second printings with multiple new cover variants.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is going back to press on three titles this week, Dungeons Of Doom #1, Knull #1 and Ultimate Wolverine #13 for the 25th of February, 2026.

Dungeons Of Doom #1 Leinil Francis Yu 2nd Printing Variant

Dungeons Of Doom #1 Ario Anindito Ratio Virgin 2nd Printing Variant [1:25]

Knull #1 Mike Walsh 2nd Printing Variant

Knull #1 Iban Coello Ratio Virgin 2nd Printing Variant [1:25]

Ultimate Wolverine #13 Benjamin Su 2nd Printing Variant

Ultimate Wolverine #13 Gerardo Sandoval Ratio Virgin 2nd Printing Variant [1:25]

And we now have the missing Deadpool/Batman #1 Leinul Yu 4th print cover from previous Printwatches…

PrintWatch: Alice Forever After #1 has sold out on the distributor level and has been rushed back for a second printing from Boom Studios with a new cover from artist Enid Balám of Hawkeye: Kate Bishop. And Boom is also sending Something Is Killing The Children #1 to a tenth printing.

Something is Killing the Children #1 ZAA 10th Printing Main (Dressed, Foil Stamp, Dell'Edera)

Something is Killing the Children #1 ZAC 10th Printing Blank Sketch Variant (Dressed, Sketch)

Printwatch: Bleeding Cool now has the covers to the previously Printwatched DC Comics three titles, Absolute Batman #14, Absolute Batman #15, and DC K.O. tie-in Aquaman #11 on sale for the 4th of February 2026. And this is how.

Absolute Batman #14 Second Printing Main Cover by Nick Dragotta

Absolute Batman #14 Second Printing Open-to-Order Variant by Gerald Parel

Absolute Batman #15 Second Printing Main Cover by Nick Dragotta

Absolute Batman #15 Second Printing Open-to-Order Cover by Gabrielle Dell'Otto

Absolute Batman #15 Second Printing Open-to-Order Foil Variant Cover by Nick Dragotta

Absolute Batman #15 Second Printing Open-to-Order Foil Variant Cover by Jock

Absolute Batman #15 Second Printing Open-to-Order Foil Variant Cover by Jock

Absolute Batman #15 Second Printing Open-to-Order Fpo; Variant by Ben Oliver

Aquaman #11 Second Printing Main Cover by Gleb Melnikov

