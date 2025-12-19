PrintWatch: Batman/Deadpool, Batman, Absolute Batman & Youngblood

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, aquaman, captain america, energon, gi joe, hulk, printwatch, static, transformers, youngblood

PrintWatch: Batman/Deadpool #1 Second Printing will be out on the 28th of January 2026 from DC Comics with four covers, including a main cover by Jorge Jiménez and Dan Mora featuring the issue's never-before-seen combo of Batman and Deadpool, Deadbat for $7.99. As well as Ben Oliver teaming Catwoman with Magik, Katana and Psylocke face off courtesy of Derrick Chew, and one of the most popular first printing Batman/Deadpool variants gets recoloured costumes thanks to Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair, all for $8.99.

PrintWatch: Batman #2 Third Printing with two covers: new logo coloring on main cover, and a new open-to-order variant cover by Mike Huddleston . While Batman #3 Second Printing with three covers: new logo colouring on main cover, new open-to-order variant cover by Tony S. Daniel , open-to-order foil version of new variant cover by Tony S. Daniel. 28th of January 2026.

Batman #2 Third Printing with two covers: new logo coloring on main cover, and a new open-to-order variant cover by . While Batman #3 Second Printing with three covers: new logo colouring on main cover, new open-to-order variant cover by , open-to-order foil version of new variant cover by Tony S. Daniel. 28th of January 2026. PrintWatch: Batman/Static: Beyond #1 Second Printing with two covers: new logo colouring on main cover, new open-to-order AEW variant cover by Nikolas Draper-Ivey . 28th of January 2026.

Batman/Static: Beyond #1 Second Printing with two covers: new logo colouring on main cover, new open-to-order AEW variant cover by . 28th of January 2026. PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #14 Second Printing with two covers: new logo colouring on main cover, new open-to-order variant cover by Gerald Parel . And Absolute Batman #15 Second Printing with a whopping six covers: new logo colouring on main cover, new open-to-order variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto , open-to-order foil version of main cover by Nick Dragotta , open-to-order foil version of variant cover by Jock , open-to-order foil version of variant cover by Ben Oliver, open-to-order foil version of variant cover by Jock and Brian Bolland . 28th of January 2026.

Absolute Batman #14 Second Printing with two covers: new logo colouring on main cover, new open-to-order variant cover by . And Absolute Batman #15 Second Printing with a whopping six covers: new logo colouring on main cover, new open-to-order variant cover by , open-to-order foil version of main cover by , open-to-order foil version of variant cover by , open-to-order foil version of variant cover by Ben Oliver, open-to-order foil version of variant cover by Jock and . 28th of January 2026. PrintWatch: Aquaman #11 Second Printing with just the one cover: new logo colouring on the main cover. Same with The Flash #27 Second Printing, both for 28th of January 2026.

PrintWatch: Youngblood #1 gets a third printing with three covers by Rob Liefeld, the third being a black-and-white 1:10 virgin incentive cover. Youngblood #2 gets a second printing with two covers by Rob Liefeld, the second being a trading card variant. 1:10 virgin incentive cover, both for 28th of January 2026.

PrintWatch: GI Joe #8 and Transformers #22 receive second printings, both featuring two covers each by Jason Howard, scheduled for release on January 21, 2026.

PrintWatch: Incredible Hulk #30 gets a second printing with a Nick Klein covbeer and a 1:25 ratio variant virgin cover by Kyle Hitz for the 12th of January 2026.

PrintWatch: And we have the covers for previously Printwatched Captain America #4 and #5 which get a second printing each, with a cover by Ben Harvey, a virgin 1:25 ratio variant by Valerio Schiti, for $4.99 each, for the 28th of January 2026.

