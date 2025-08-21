Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: , ,

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman's Eighth Printing, And Many More

In a recent PrintWatch, we ran listing for forty Absolute Universe titles going to new printings, including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #1 reaches its eighth printing, highlighting massive ongoing demand for the series.
  • Multiple Absolute Universe titles from DC Comics receive new printings across Batman, Wonder Woman, and more.
  • Fresh covers by artists like Jae Lee, June Chung, and Nick Dragotta accompany these collector editions.
  • Release dates for new printings span September and October, including Superman, Flash, and Martian Manhunter.

PrintWatch: In a recent PrintWatch, we ran listing for forty Absolute Universe titles from DC Comics that were going to new printings, including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing. Well we have the details for the Absolute Batman reprints, with Absolute Wonder Woman to follow later…

PrintWatch: 17th September

  • Absolute Batman #1 Eighth Printing Cardstock Cover by Jae Lee & June Chung
  • Absolute Batman #2 Sixth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
  • Absolute Batman #3 Fifth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
  • Absolute Batman #4 Fourth Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
  • Absolute Batman #5 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
  • Absolute Batman #6 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
  • Absolute Batman #7 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (self cover)
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #2 Fifth Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Fourth Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #4 Third Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #5 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #9 Second Printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #10 Second Printing

Printwatch: 24th of September

  • Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (Jae Lee cover)
  • Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (self cover)
  • Absolute Superman #2 Fourth Printing
  • Absolute Superman #3 Third Printing
  • Absolute Superman #4 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #5 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #6 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #7 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #8 Second Printing
  • Absolute Superman #9 Second Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Third Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 Second Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 Second Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 Second Printing
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 Second Printing

Printwatch: 1st of October

  • Absolute Flash #1 Third Printing
  • Absolute Flash #2 Second Printing
  • Absolute Flash #3 Second Printing
  • Absolute Flash #4 Second Printing
  • Absolute Flash #5 Second Printing
  • Absolute Green Lantern #1 Third Printing
  • Absolute Green Lantern #2 Second Printing
  • Absolute Green Lantern #3 Second Printing
  • Absolute Green Lantern #4 Second Printing

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.