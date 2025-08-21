DC Comics to publish DC's K.O. blind bag programme called "Lights Out" with a 1:1000 Greg Capullo variant
Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, printwatch
PrintWatch: Absolute Batman's Eighth Printing, And Many More
In a recent PrintWatch, we ran listing for forty Absolute Universe titles going to new printings, including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing.
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman #1 reaches its eighth printing, highlighting massive ongoing demand for the series.
- Multiple Absolute Universe titles from DC Comics receive new printings across Batman, Wonder Woman, and more.
- Fresh covers by artists like Jae Lee, June Chung, and Nick Dragotta accompany these collector editions.
- Release dates for new printings span September and October, including Superman, Flash, and Martian Manhunter.
PrintWatch: In a recent PrintWatch, we ran listing for forty Absolute Universe titles from DC Comics that were going to new printings, including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing. Well we have the details for the Absolute Batman reprints, with Absolute Wonder Woman to follow later…
PrintWatch: 17th September
- Absolute Batman #1 Eighth Printing Cardstock Cover by Jae Lee & June Chung
- Absolute Batman #2 Sixth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #3 Fifth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #4 Fourth Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #5 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #6 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Batman #7 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin
- Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)
- Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (self cover)
- Absolute Wonder Woman #2 Fifth Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Fourth Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #4 Third Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #5 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #9 Second Printing
- Absolute Wonder Woman #10 Second Printing
Printwatch: 24th of September
- Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (Jae Lee cover)
- Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (self cover)
- Absolute Superman #2 Fourth Printing
- Absolute Superman #3 Third Printing
- Absolute Superman #4 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #5 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #6 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #7 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #8 Second Printing
- Absolute Superman #9 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Third Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 Second Printing
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 Second Printing
Printwatch: 1st of October
- Absolute Flash #1 Third Printing
- Absolute Flash #2 Second Printing
- Absolute Flash #3 Second Printing
- Absolute Flash #4 Second Printing
- Absolute Flash #5 Second Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #1 Third Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #2 Second Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #3 Second Printing
- Absolute Green Lantern #4 Second Printing
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!