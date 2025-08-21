Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, printwatch

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman's Eighth Printing, And Many More

In a recent PrintWatch, we ran listing for forty Absolute Universe titles going to new printings, including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing.

PrintWatch: In a recent PrintWatch, we ran listing for forty Absolute Universe titles from DC Comics that were going to new printings, including Absolute Batman #1 getting an eighth printing. Well we have the details for the Absolute Batman reprints, with Absolute Wonder Woman to follow later…

PrintWatch: 17th September

Absolute Batman #1 Eighth Printing Cardstock Cover by Jae Lee & June Chung

Absolute Batman #2 Sixth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #3 Fifth Printing Cover by Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #4 Fourth Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #5 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #6 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Batman #7 Third Printing Nick Dragotta & Frank Martin

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (Jae Lee cardstock cover)

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Seventh Printing (self cover)

Absolute Wonder Woman #2 Fifth Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Fourth Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #4 Third Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #5 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #6 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #9 Second Printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #10 Second Printing

Printwatch: 24th of September

Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (Jae Lee cover)

Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (self cover)

Absolute Superman #2 Fourth Printing

Absolute Superman #3 Third Printing

Absolute Superman #4 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #5 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #6 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #7 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #8 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #9 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Third Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 Second Printing

Printwatch: 1st of October

Absolute Flash #1 Third Printing

Absolute Flash #2 Second Printing

Absolute Flash #3 Second Printing

Absolute Flash #4 Second Printing

Absolute Flash #5 Second Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #1 Third Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #2 Second Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #3 Second Printing

Absolute Green Lantern #4 Second Printing

