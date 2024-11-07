Printwatch: Absolute Superman, Batman & Robin, Transformers Printings

Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Superman, printwatch

Printwatch: Absolute Superman #1 and Batman & Robin Year One #1 get second prints from DC, as do Fade #1 and Power Rangers Prime #1 from Boom Studios. We also have all the covers for Transformers #1 tenth printing, and Transformers #11 and #13 from Image Comics/Skybound/Hasbro…

Printwatch: The hat trick is complete: Absolute Superman #1 is DC's third of three Absolute debuts in 2024 to sell out at the distributor level, just as the issue hits stores. DC will return to press for a second printing of Absolute Superman #1, the debut issue of writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval's take on this outlaw version of the Man of Steel. Absolute Superman #1 Second Printing will arrive with a new main cover by Sandoval and Ulises Arreola, which we have, an open-to-order variant cover by artist Guillem March which we don't, a 1:25 variant by Sandoval which we also don't, and a foil version of Matteo Scalera's variant cover from the first printing of issue #1, which we do.

Printwatch: Batman & Robin: Year One #1, the debut issue of the new series from the team of writer Mark Waid and artist Chris Samnee detailing their formative early days, has sold out at the distributor level, and will return for a second printing for the 18th of December. With a new cover by Samnee (yet to be coloured).

Printwatch: We mentioned that Transformers #1 was getting a tenth printing and have the main cover of the ten that will be made available. We also mentioned that Transformers #13 was getting a second printing, but we now learn that Transformers #11 is also getting a second printing with two covers. And we have all the covers for all of them.

TRANSFORMERS #1 Tenth Printing Cvr A Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer Gold Foil Emboss

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

Transformers #1 begins an all-new era for the iconic robots in disguise from superstar creator Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb,DC's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth) and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater). Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies—the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

TRANSFORMERS #11 Second Printing Cvr A Jason Howard Decepticon

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard

Only Optimus Prime can save Earth and Cybertron.

But will all of the Autobots stand with him? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/11/2024

TRANSFORMERS #13 Second Printing Cvr A Jason Howard Decepticon

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jason Howard, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard

NEW STORY ARC

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF STARSCREAM After the stunning events of his battle with the Decepticons, Starscream has been left for dead. Now the secret to surviving the future may be revisiting his shocking past… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/11/2024

Printwatch: Boom Studios is sending Fade #1 out this week, back for a second printing with a cover by Mari Costa, and Power Rangers Prime #1 out next week for a second printing with a cover by Rebeca Puebla, both for the 4th of December.

FADE #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG COSTA

(W) Aabria Iyengar (A/CA) Mari Costa

Webseries star Aabria Iyengar (Critical Role) and fan favorite webcomic cartoonist Mari Costa (Life of Melody) take readers and fans of Mamo and Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina to new realms in this coming-of-age, topical new series! A once-fearless high school student, Jeannie wasn't prepared for the aimless feeling of being a college freshman, but that's all about to change! Mirror myths take on new life in the modern age, as countless people claim to have passed into The Fade in their dreams via a viral internet sensation, but what awaits Jeannie Warner and her best friend Arno on the other side? Royal adventures, ancient prophecies, or something more dangerous…? 12/04/24

POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 2ND PTG PUEBLA

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg

Power Rangers IS BACK and better than ever! Prepare yourself for PRIME: a bold new era featuring a brand-new cast of characters, excitement, and attitude! In the vein of Marvel's The Ultimates, get ready to experience a new team, a new mentor, and a threat to Earth unlike anything you've seen before. Angel Grove University students face a difficult choice after crossing paths with a fugitive straight out of legend. The consequences for hiding her are dire… but her existence may not stay a secret for long. Groundbreaking Power Rangers writer Melissa Flores ushers the iconic Rangers Mythos into the next era of adventure, joined by acclaimed artist Michael Yg (Iron Fist) to craft an unmissable experience perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike! 12/04/24

