Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

PrintWatch: Absolute Superman & Kryptonite Spectrum Get More Prints

PrintWatch: Absolute Superman, Absolute Martian Manhunter and Superman: Kryptonite Spectrum get more printings

Article Summary Absolute Superman #1-9 and Martian Manhunter #1-5 get new printings with original and variant covers.

Jae Lee and June Chung provide a special Sixth Printing cover for Absolute Superman #1.

Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #1 heads to second printing with a new recolored cover.

Marvel's Spider-Man '94 #1 also lands a second printing, featuring covers by Nick Bradshaw and Ron Lim.

PrintWatch: As Bleeding Cool previously printwatched, new printings of the first nine issues of Absolute Superman and the first five issues of Absolute Martian Manhunter will be available on the 24th of September. All apart from the Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing Cardstock Cover by Jae Lee & June Chung all covers are reprints of the respective issue's original main covers by Rafa Sandoval and Ulises Arreola. And the same with the new prints of the first five issues of Absolute Martian Manhunter by Javier Rodríguez.

Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (Jae Lee cover)

Absolute Superman #1 Sixth Printing (self cover)

Absolute Superman #2 Fourth Printing

Absolute Superman #3 Third Printing

Absolute Superman #4 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #5 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #6 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #7 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #8 Second Printing

Absolute Superman #9 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Third Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 Second Printing

Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 Second Printing

PrintWatch: Also going to a second printing is the first issue of DC Black Label series Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum with a recoloured version of the main cover by Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran.

SUPERMAN THE KRYPTONITE SPECTRUM #1 (OF 5) Second Printing

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

The team behind the critically acclaimed Ice Cream Man comic comes to DC to apply its singular storytelling style to none other than the Man of Steel! Four new Kryptonites have been discovered in deep space, and Superman needs to know just what, exactly, they do to him–lest the colorful rocks of his home planet fall into evil hands! With Batman at Superman's side, this DC Black Label Superman event explores the consequences of each never-before-seen variety of Kryptonite–all in the formal and boundary-pushing fashion that W. Maxwell Prince, Martín Morazzo, and Chris O'Halloran are celebrated for! Retail: $5.99 10/8/2025

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is also sending Spider-Man '94 #1 back to a second printing with a cover by Nick Bradshaw and a 1:25 variant by Ron Lim.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!