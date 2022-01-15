PrintWatch: Avengers Forever, Shang-Chi & Death Of Doctor Strange

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is rushing through more second printings for four titles, Avengers Forever #1 which also gains a 1:25 second printing variant, as well as Shang-Chi #7, Captain America/Iron Man #1 and The Death Of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1.

AVENGERS FOREVER 1 DAUTERMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

UPC: 75960620192100161

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 1/24/2022

On Sale: 02/23/2022

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE!

On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world's most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble.

RATED T+

AVENGERS FOREVER 1 KUDER 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620192100112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 1/24/2022

On Sale: 02/23/2022

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 1 ALEX ROSS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620252200112

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 1/24/2022

On Sale: 02/23/2022

(W) Derek Landy (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Alex Ross

A government agent turned Hydra provocateur stages a daring breakout on her way to prison, attracting the attention of both Iron Man and Captain America. When Steve and Tony realize they both have a connection to the slippery fugitive, they team up to track her down-only to discover she's not the only player on the board with big plans and sinister motives…

Derek Landy (FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER; THE BLACK ORDER) and Angel Unzueta (IRON MAN; STAR WARS) team up to bring you a thrilling adventure starring a fan-favorite dynamic duo!

RATED T+

SHANG-CHI 7 RUAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620101300712

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 1/24/2022

On Sale: 02/23/2022

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

WHO WAS SHANG-CHI'S MOTHER?

Arrows will definitely fly when we flashback to the first meeting of Shang-Chi's parents! Who was Shang-Chi's mother? And how did someone so virtuous and heroic fall for an evil warlord like Zheng Zu? Plus, in the present, the tides begin to turn against Shang-Chi, as the mastermind gathering all of his foes stands revealed!

RATED T+

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620282900112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 01/24/2022

On Sale: 02/23/2022

(W) Tini Howard (A) Ig Guara (CA) David Nakayama

ELSA AND THE FAMILY BLOODSTONE!

Who better to defend Earth from magical invaders than monster hunter ELSA BLOODSTONE?! Elsa is the best there is at what she does – tough, skilled and

clever enough to handle any problem…except her brother, CULLEN. They have issues, and they'll have to put them aside not only to protect Earth but also to welcome the latest addition to the Bloodstone clan: their long-lost SISTER! Her awesome set of powers and unique Blood gem have placed a target on her back, and the worst horrors from beyond this realm are on the hunt.

ONE-SHOT / RATED T+