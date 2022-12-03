PrintWatch: Briar & Damn Them All Get Second Printings From Boom

Printwatch: Briar #2 gets a second printing from Boom Studios, with FOC this weekend.

BRIAR #2 (OF 4) 2ND PTG GARCIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP229021

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) German Garcia

The end of the world is nigh, now that the sleeper has become the sleepwalker! But what is Briar Rose to do about it, now that no one believes in magic, and the fairytale is long over? Her own fairy godmothers may be the key to setting things right… That is except for Grendrid, the tyrant of this wasteland… who sends a bounty hunter and a deadly group of assassins on Briar's trail. The only hope may lie in the marshes and their strange inhabitants, but their twisted faith in magic may not be what Briar expects…In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

Final Orders Due: Dec 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99

Printwatch: Damn Them All #2 also gets a second printing from Boom Studios, with a twist. There's also a virgin variant, one per store, for any store that gets the second printing in.

DAMN THEM ALL #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG ADLARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP229022

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Charlie Adlard

Dora, a detective traumatized by the same recent supernatural events as Ellie, is suspicious of the untimely death of Alfie-a man who helped her in desperate times. As new terrors unfold, the two witness strange changes to the political landscape of Britain: a gibbering madness infecting the population.Ellie fears the worst, and seeks the only thing she thinks can help. A demon may be behind what's happened, one that predates even the Ars Goetia… and isn't so easy to control…In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

Final Orders Due: Dec 05, 2022

SRP: $3.99

While we now have second printing covers from the previously Printwatched. Star Wars: Revelations #1 and Star Wars: Yoda #1…

STAR WARS REVELATIONS #1 2ND PTG NOTO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP228931

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Salvador Larroca, Various (CA) Phil Noto

THE CAN'T-MISS STAR WARS ISSUE OF THE YEAR!

• After WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS came CRIMSON REIGN… now in the midst of HIDDEN EMPIRE, Qi'ra has shaken the galactic landscape to its core!

• …But what lies beyond for the Rebellion? For the Empire? What role do the bounty hunters play? And what is happening to Doctor Aphra?

• Witness the next step in the legacy of heroes and scoundrels in the galaxy far, far away as MARC GUGGENHEIM (HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA) is joined by a ragtag team of artists to bring you an explosive tale you won't soon forget!

• The path to the future of STAR WARS starts here!

RATED TIn Shops: Jan 18, 2023

Final Orders Due: Dec 04, 2022

SRP: $5.99

STAR WARS YODA #1 2ND PTG LEON VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP228932

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Nico Leon

ALL-NEW ADVENTURES FOR THE GREATEST JEDI OF ALL TIME!

• To some, he was a legend. To others, he was a teacher. Now Yoda is all but forgotten, living in exile and haunted by the past. As a strangely familiar voice echoes through the swamps of Dagobah, Yoda must revisit the many lessons he has given over the years, from the days of the High Republic to the chaos of the Clone Wars.

• In the first of three story arcs, a desperate cry for help reaches the Jedi Council on Coruscant and only Yoda can respond.

• But how far will he go to protect a community from attack?

RATED TIn Shops: Jan 18, 2023

Final Orders Due: Dec 04, 2022

SRP: $4.99