PrintWatch: Brzrkr: Fallen Empire & Something Is Killing The Children

PrintWatch: Boom Studios sends the Brzrkr: Fallen Empire one-shot back to print for the 27th of December and Something Is Killing The Children #35 for the 3rd of January.

"The balance of power is shifting in the Slaughterverse!" said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Sales at Boom Studios. "James, Werther, Miquel, and AndWorld Design have taken Erica Slaughter's character through hell and back in SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN so it's no surprise that fans are hyped for what's to come!" As well as "BRZRKR fans everywhere are discovering they cannot miss this special issue. Mattson, Rebekah, Dee, and Becca take a deeper dive into the brutal, and often heartbreaking, history of Keanu Reeves' legendary hit, BRZRKR, and we knew the fans would demand another printing!"

PrintWatch: We also have a look at the Carnage #1 second printing and variant covers from a previous Printwatch…

BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE 2ND PTG ISAACS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT238367

(W) Mattson Tomlin, Keanu Reeves (A/CA) Rebekah Isaacs

The lone survivor of Olos, a long-dead empire that once thrived, tells a tale of B.'s distant past, and the death and cataclysm he brought forth. But what else did B. find that could have driven him to such violence? The heart is as much a weapon as any in B.'s arsenal… Created by the iconic Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR and The Batman Part II screenwriter and Eisner Award-nominated writer Mattson Tomlin (A Vicious Circle, Batman: The Imposter) is joined by hit artist Rebekah Isaacs (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Money Shot) to bring fans more brutality from the ancient past!In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 Final Orders Due: Dec 04, 2023 SRP: $9.99 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 2ND PTG TOMMASSO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT238368

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Fabrizio De Tommaso

Erica's heartbreak in the wake of tragedy turns to rage as she faces Cutter one final time. But who else will fall at the hands of the Order, and how will things change for Cecilia and the House of Slaughter?In Shops: Jan 03, 2024 Final Orders Due: Dec 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99 CARNAGE 1 PAULO SIQUEIRA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620709100112

Price: $5.99 FOC Date: 12/11/23 On Sale: 1/17/24 CARNAGE 1 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620709100127

Price: $5.99 FOC Date: 12/11/23 On Sale: 1/17/24

