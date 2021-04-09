PrintWatch: BRZRKR Gets 4th Printing, Also Webhead, Laila Starr, Silk

PrintWatch: BRZRKR #1 is going to a fourth printing with a new full foil cover version of Rafael Grampa's cover. To be published on the 19th of May 2021.

PrintWatch: Nocterra #2, second printing will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, May 5th. "We're sincerely blown away by the enthusiasm you all continue to show for Nocterra! We promise you that we'll do our best to thank you by making this the best book we can for as long as you'll take this (twisted) ride with us," said Scott Snyder. "Just wait until you see what happens in issue 3… Truckers vs monsters vs serial killers forever!" Tony S Daniel added: "We are so grateful for the enthusiastic response to Nocterra. When you leave other big projects on the table to take on the unknown, it takes a lot of belief in yourself and the project itself. Scott and I believe this will truly be a wonderful series that will build upon itself as time goes on and get cooler and cooler as we go. We also believe you, the fans, will love what we have in store for you as the series progresses. We get more excited with each issue, and when the first two issues sell out on opening day, it really fills our hearts with gratitude and joy. Thanks for trusting us to deliver what Scott and I know is going to be an amazing ride for all."

PrintWatch: The Many Death Of Laila Starr #1 by Ram V and Filipe Andrade has sold out at the distributor level before release, going to a second printing with a cover by Christian Ward (Invisible Kingdom) available in stores May 5, 2021. "The response to THE MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR has been so incredible before it has even hit stores," said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, BOOM! Studios. "We are thrilled to give everyone a chance to jump into the stunning world that Ram and Filipe have created, with a second printing hot on the heels of the series launch!" Print copies of first printing will be available for sale on April 14th, 2021.

PrintWatch: Silk #1 by Maurene Goo and Takeshi Miyazawa from Marvel Comics gets a second printing with a cover by Stonehouse. In stores for the 12th of May. It will also have a 1:25 Wooh variant.

PrintWatch: Avengers: Curse Of The Man-Thing #1 from Marvel Comics will get a second printing in the Webhead variety by Patrick Gleason for the 12th of May.

PrintWatch: Beta Ray Bill by Daniel Warren Johnson from Marvel Comics gets a second printing for the 12th of May, with a 1:25 variant as well.

PrintWatch: Destiny, NY #1 by Pat Shand and Manuel Peitano from Black Mask gets a second printing with a cover by Elisa Romboli, and published on the 5th of May.