PrintWatch: Captain Carter, Venom, Thor, Spider-Gwen Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending a bunch of books back to second printings, Captain Carter #1, Han Solo And Chewbacca #1, Venom #6, Thor #23 and Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1, and so is Albatross Funnybooks with Eddie Powell's Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done? Lev Gleason with Captain Canuck #15, and AfterShock with a bunch of collections.

PrintWatch: CAPTAIN CARTER #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG MEDINA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB228319

(W) Jamie McKelvie (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) TBD

A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before. Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that's gotten a lot more complicated – cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? And will she have time to figure it out when mysterious forces are already gunning for her?

Prolific comics creator and designer Jamie McKelvie teams with rising star Marika Cresta to tell an unforgettable Captain Carter story for a modern age. RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022 Final Orders Due: Mar 20, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: STAR WARS HAN SOLO CHEWBACCA #1 2ND PTG MESSINA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB228320

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A/CA) David Messina

NEW ONGOING SERIES – HAN SOLO IS BACK! But wait! Isn't HAN still frozen in Carbonite? Yes. But you can't keep a good smuggler down. Set a few years before Episode IV: A New Hope, Han, his partner, CHEWBACCA and GREEDO, embark on a heist for JABBA THE HUTT. It's supposed to be an easy job. What could possibly go wrong? Well, for starters, how about a reunion with the very last person Han expected to see? The last page is a jaw-dropper… RATED TIn Shops: Apr 20, 2022 Final Orders Due: Mar 20, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: VENOM #6 2ND PTG

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

"DESTRUCTION" BEGINS HERE! Dylan Brock is in the fight of his life – and he may be in it alone! As he and the VENOM symbiote continue to learn to live together without Eddie Brock, the LIFE FOUNDATION has activated a deadly new operative named the SPEARHEAD! Dylan and Venom aren't the only ones dead in his sights – every single symbiote they (and YOU!) have ever known and cared about is as well! RATED T+ SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: THOR #23 2ND PTG

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 5 of 5! It's the final chapter in Thor's brutal war against the God of Hammers, and after a horrific and tragic loss, Thor is more determined than ever to finish the fight, once and for all. But can he triumph without Mjolnir at his side? Either way, by issue's end, Thor's life will be irrevocably changed! RATED T+ SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: SPIDER-GWEN GWENVERSE #1 2ND PTG

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Jodi Nishijima (CA) David Nakayama

NOT ENOUGH GWENS! When Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman (or as she's affectionately known to her peers, Ghost-Spider)! But what would have happened if instead she had picked up the enchanted hammer, Mjolnir? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea! Find out in this new five-issue miniseries by Tim Seeley (HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION) and Jodi Nishijima (UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA) as Ghost-Spider tumbles through time and comes face-to-face with herselves! Rated T+ SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: CAPTAIN CANUCK #15 2ND PTG

LEV GLEASON – COMIC HOUSE ARCH

APR221633

(W) Richard Comely, George Freeman (A) Nick Burns, Claude St. Aubin (A / CA) George Freeman

Complete your original Captain Canuck collection with a full-color reprint of Captain Canuck #15. In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 SRP: 9.99

PrintWatch: DID YOU HEAR WHAT EDDIE GEIN DONE GN 2ND PTG

ALBATROSS FUNNYBOOKS

APR221192

(W) Eric Powell, Harold Schechter (A / CA) Eric Powell

One of the greats in the field of true-crime literature, Harold Schechter, teams with five-time Eisner Award-winning graphic novelist Eric Powell to bring you the tale of one of the most notoriously deranged murderers in American history, Ed Gein. This is an in-depth exploration of the Gein family and what led to the creation of the necrophile who haunted the dreams of 1950s America and inspired such films as Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs. Schechter and Powell's true-crime graphic novel takes the Gein story out of the realms of exploitation and gives the reader a fact-based dramatization of these tragic, heartbreaking and psychotic events. In Shops: May 11, 2022 SRP: 29.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK TP VOL 02 BRONX IS BURNING

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221169

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

After the tragedy of The Death Train, Detective Zelda Pettibone and mayoral aide Gina Greene have lost the trail of the Maniac – and the support of the city. Copycats are springing up, ten-sions are high and traffic is a nightmare. So, what happens when your favorite unstoppable, mindless killer resurfaces in a Bronx high school? Can Zelda and Gina get there before Maniac Harry adds to his body count? Will the students tear their attention away from their phones long enough to notice there's a monster in the halls?

This volume collects the entire second volume, issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 17.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK TP VOL 01 DEATH TRAIN 2ND PTG

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221170

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Four years ago, a masked slasher began stalking the streets of New York City.

Maniac Harry is inhuman, unkillable and unstoppable. Which is why the authorities' solution has been to ignore him, and let New Yorkers adapt to a world where death can strike at any moment. When Maniac Harry starts killing his way through the subway system, trauma-haunted political aide Gina Greene and disgraced NYPD detective Zelda Pettibone become determined to go rogue and destroy him. But how can they fight a monster when they can't fight City Hall?

From Emmy Award-winning writer Elliott Kalan (The Daily Show, MST3K, Spider-Man & The X-Men) and artist Andrea Mutti (Port of Earth, Hellblazer, BUNNY MASK) comes the horrifying story of what happens when terror becomes the new normal. A frightening, thought-provoking, sometimes funny, always timely tale of murder, obsession and urban living, this volume contains the first arc, issues #1-5.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 16.99

LONELY RECEIVER TP 2ND PTG

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221171

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Jen Hickman

A Horror/Break-up Story in Five Parts.

Catrin Vander, a lonely video producer, buys an Artificial Intelligence partner that's meant to bond for life. After ten years together, her holographic wife suddenly disconnects without a warning. The breakup drives Catrin to the point of near insanity. She's alone for the first time in years and reeling from a loss she can't comprehend.

Written by Zac Thompson (UNDONE BY BLOOD, THE REPLACER, HER INFERNAL DESCENT, No One's Rose, X-Men) and illustrated in color by Jen Hickman (MOTH & WHISPER, Test), this volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 16.99

JIMMYS BASTARDS HC VOL 01 YEAR ONE 2ND PTG

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221172

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Russell Braun

Jimmy Regent, Britain's number one super-spy, has got it all: intrigue, adventure, a li-cense to shoot whoever he likes and beautiful women falling at his feet. He also has a new partner who isn't quite as impressed by him as all other women appear to be. But now there's a price to pay for Jimmy's multiple romantic conquests – the results of which are about to come calling in the worst possible way…

With Jimmy triggered into his safe space by the ghastly revelations of his evil progeny, his part-ner Nancy discovers the truth behind our hero's gruesome fate – but as Jimmy bounces off the walls of a good old-fashioned rubber room, Nancy realizes she's going to have to handle the bad guys solo. Or is she?

And is there one final secret from Jimmy's past that might even shock the ever-unimpressed Nancy to her core…?

Written by Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, A WALK THROUGH HELL) and drawn by Russ Braun (The Night Witches, Where Monsters Dwell), this complete collection of JIMMY"S BASTARDS con-tains all nine issues of high octane, nose-thumbing, boundary-buggering super spy action!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 39.99