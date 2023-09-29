Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: conan, Creepshow, predator, W0RLDTR33, wolverine

Printwatch: Conan, Creepshow, W0rldtr33, Predator Vs Wolverine

Here's a bunch of comic books going back to second printings - and in one case, fourth printings, part of Bleeding Cool's regular Printwatch reports.

Printwatch: Here's a bunch of comic books going back to second printings – and in one case, fourth printings, part of Bleeding Cool's regular Printwatch reports. Indicating a demand for comic books, unmet by the first prints, suggesting that maybe. just maybe, retailers might want to increase orders for subsequent issues. you never know… and certainly the first up, W0rldtr33, has seen every issue so far go to another printing, with the first hitting its fifth printing. And it might suggest there will be more to come.

Printwatch: Image Comics is seeing W0rldtr33 #5 by James Tynion IV, and Fernando Blanco is back to a second printing. "It's getting hard to come up with new ways to thank the incredible readers and retailers supporting this book, but I continue to be blown away," said Tynion IV. "I can't wait for you all to see what we have up our sleeves next." It will be published for the 25th of October. Creepshow Vol 2 #1 by Garth Ennis, Phil Hester and Becky Cloonan is also going back to a second printing from Image Comics/Skybound on the same day.

PrintWatch: Conan The Barbarian by Jim Zub, Roberto de la Torre and José Villarrubia from Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures gets a couple of further printings. A fourth printing for #1 with a cover by Dan Panosian, as a New York Comic Con exclusive, but available from comic shops for the 25th of October with a $10 cover price. While Conan #3 gets a second printing with a cover by Patch Zircher limited to 100 copies.

PrintWatch: Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that Predator Vs Wolverine #1 by Benjamin Percy, Ken Lashley, Greg Land and Andrea Di Vito gets a second printing with a 1:25 variant, for the 1st of November. Now we have both covers, with the 1:25 second printing variant by Steve McNiven.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!