PrintWatch: Conan, Justice League, Godzilla & King Kong Get Seconds

PrintWatch: Two books getting new printings this week, Conan from Titan and Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong from DC Comics.

PrintWatch: Conan #5 gets a second printing from Titan/Heroic with a black-and-white cover from Liam Sharp – who really, really wants the Conan gig, if only they could make the numbers work… it will be on sale on the 27th of December.

CONAN BARBARIAN #5 2ND PTG SHARP B&W INK VIRGIN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

OCT238765

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite, Diego Rodriguez (CA) Liam Sharp

A BRAND NEW CONAN THE BARBARIAN ARC BEGINS! WARRIOR. THIEF. PIRATE… After adventures on the high seas, CONAN returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of BELIT, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Can a high-stakes heist draw him out of his tortured past, or will it plunge him deeper into the chaos that has always been waiting for him?In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 Final Orders Due: Dec 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 and Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #2 in a combined Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong: Monster-Sized Edition reprint one-shot. This follows the Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 Second Printing, released earlier this month.

"Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong: Monster-Sized Edition collects the opening two issues in the wildly popular seven-part series by writer Brian Buccellato and artist Christian Duce, in a single 64-page periodical. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong: Monster-Sized Edition features a wraparound cover by superstar artist Mikel Janín. These covers were originally seen as connecting open-to-order variants for Detective Comics #1074 and Action Comics #1057, and will be available as one single continuous image for the first time in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong: Monster-Sized Edition."

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong: Monster-Sized Edition is on Final Order Cutoff on Sunday, 10th of December, and on sale on the 16th of January.

Printwatch: And two released covers from previous Printwatches for Black Panther #6 second printing and Venom #27 1:25 second printing variant cover.

