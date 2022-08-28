PrintWatch: Dark Crisis Third Prints, Riddler & Frank Miller's Seconds

PrintWatch: Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #1, #2 and #3 get third printings, while there are second printings for Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler gets a second printing cover by Giuseppe Camuncol, as well as a 1:25 foil version of the second printing by Mitch Gerads, all for the 27th of September. Boom Studios is putting Grim #4 and Wynd #2 in for second printings and Marvel is going the same for Daredevil #2 and New Mutants #25. And Frank Miller Presents Ashcan is getting a second printing as well.

PrintWatch: DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #1 Third Printing

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 09/27/2022

PrintWatch: DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #2 Third Printing

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE HOUSE OF NIGHTWING BURNS! As the good people of the world mourn the loss of the Justice League, the forces of evil have seized the opportunity to wreak havoc in a world without its heroes! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there's something dark fueling his rage. With a massive army laying siege to Titans Tower, only Nightwing will have what it takes to stand in the way of Deathstroke's forces—but is this a fight Dick Grayson can win? Look, up in the sky—reinforcements are on the way! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…uh-oh…it's Cyborg Superman. The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth in this jaw-dropping second issue! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/27/2022

PrintWatch: DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #3 Third Printing

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE BATTLE OF THE EMERALD ARMY HAS BEGUN! Hal Jordan has launched all-out war on Pariah and the Dark Army to avenge his fallen Justice League teammates—but how can one man stand in the way of the Great Darkness? Meanwhile back on Earth, Titans Tower has burned and Deathstroke's army has continued its scorched-earth march across the planet. To stop Slade Wilson, the young heroes of the DCU might have no other choice than to turn to the brutal tactics of Black Adam…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/27/2022

PrintWatch: BATMAN ONE BAD DAY THE RIDDLER #1 Second Printing

(W) Tom King (A) Mitch Gerads (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

The Dark Knight's greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—Batman's most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics, spearheaded by today's top talent. We begin with Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler! Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. Batman will reach his wits' end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller; this is not to be missed!

PrintWatch: GRIM #4 2ND PTG FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Flaviano

With her very afterlife at stake, Jess must confront a dangerous figure, raising questions about her own death. Now a fugitive, Jess needs answers and is running out of options. Luckily, a new, powerful scythe might be the key to deciphering this entire mystery!

PrintWatch: WYND THE THRONE IN THE SKY #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

The WYND saga continues in this epic new volume from Eisner Award winner James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods. The land of Esseriel has grown darker and more dangerous, as tensions between the human and faerie realms threaten to erupt into all-out war. Could Wynd be the only hope for peace? And what will his destiny be if he truly is one of the legendary WINGED ONES? Prepare to embark on an extraordinary fantasy adventure, and discover a world of mysterious legends, ancient prophecies, and the brave heroes at the center of it all!

PrintWatch: FRANK MILLER PRESENTS ASHCAN EDITION 2ND PTG

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

(W) Frank Miller, Dan DiDio (A) Philip Tan & Various

Frank Miller Presents Ashcan Edition previewing the company's first two new series, Ronin Book Two and Ancient Enemies, with original stories by Frank Miller/ Philip Tan/ Daniel Henriques and Dan DiDio and Danilo Beyruth. Highly collectible first publication! Available for sale or given away as promotional item. Second Printing

PrintWatch: NEW MUTANTS 28 LAND 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis, Jan Duursema (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

AN END OF AN ERA… IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE!

The time has come for Magik to conquer her demons. Will Illyana be able to contend with manifestations of her trauma and save her friends in the process? And if Madelyne does gain the throne…can the Goblin Queen contain the fiery madness of Limbo? Or will her old inclinations towards chaos resurface, bringing Krakoa and the rest of world to their knees?

On Sale: 10/5/22

PrintWatch: DAREDEVIL 2 CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

DAREDEVIL NO. 650!

After DEVIL'S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who's-who of creators from across the fabled character's history (and some can'tmiss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!

On Sale: 10/5/22