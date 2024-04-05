Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: deadpool, feral, printwatch, second printing, spider-verse

PrintWatch: Deadpool, Feral, Edge Of Spider-Verse Second Printings

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is to put the new Deadpool #1 to a second printing, as Image Comics sends Feral #1 back for more as well.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is to put the new Deadpool #1 by Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio to a second printing for the 15th of May, which also comes with a 1:25 variant. Covers – and cover artists – are not yet announced.

PrintWatch: Stray Dogs team Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner has "sold out instantly at the distributor level and is being rushed back to print in order to keep up with escalating reorder activity." "Trish and I are so incredibly grateful to both the retailers and fans showing up Feral," said Fleecs. "We hoped to bring the same magic we brought in 2021 with Stray Dogs and we're blown away by the incredible response to both books. Lighting does strike twice." Feral #1, second printing will be available at comic book shops on the 24th of April, on the same day as #2 is published.

FERAL #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

FEB248124

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez (CA) Trish Forster, Tony Fleecs

Series Premiere. A new horror from the creators of Stray Dogs! Meet Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches, and Patch, three indoor cats lost in the not-so-great outdoors during a nightmarish rabies outbreak. Without their humans to protect them, the cats rush to find their way home before they're eaten by the forest full of rabid beasts on their tails. Don't get bit. Don't get scratched. Don't become… feral.In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Printwatch: Previously Printwatched, we now also have the second printing covers for Edge Of Spider-Verse #2, by Kaare Andrews, Richard Douek, Bob Quinn and more. is getting a second printing with a Todd Nauck cover, and a 1:25 variant by Kaare Andrews, both out for the 8th of May,

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 2ND PTG TODD NAUCK VAR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248139

(W) Kaare Andrews, Rich Douek (A) Robert Quinn (CA) Todd Nauck

Welcome to Spider-High, the most dangerous high school on Earth. Gluemy Miller is the new kid, and things aren't looking good for him making it through his first year there with the villainous teachers actually trying to kill him. On the bright side, he may have a shot with the cute cheerleader, but who is the mysterious and deadly SPOOKER-MAN?! CYBORG SPIDER-MAN returns! The coolest Spider-Suit from the '90s has gone underused for TOO LONG! Don't miss the most kick-ass Spider-Character's star turn!

Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 Final Orders Due: Apr 07, 2024 SRP: $4.99

