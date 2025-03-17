Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, printwatch, transformers

PrintWatch: GI Joe, Transformers & Assorted Crisis Events

PrintWatch: GI Joe #2 and #3, Transformers #16 and #17, and Assorted Crisis Events #1 all get second printings.

Article Summary GI Joe #2, #3 and Transformers #16, #17 receive new second printings this April.

Image Comics' major titles are returning due to high demand and reader interest.

Assorted Crisis Events #1 also sees a second print, exciting creators and fans alike.

Deniz Camp praises collaborators and readers for the success of Assorted Crisis Events.

PrintWatch: Second printings for GI Joe, Transformers and Assorted Crisis Events, all from Image Comics… so GI Joe #2 and #3 and Transformers #16 and #17 get second printings for the 9th of April…

GI JOE #3 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD GI JOE CVR

GI JOE #3 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD COBRA VAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Jason Howard

THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE GETS DEADLY! As tensions rise within G.I. Joe—and punches are thrown—Cobra hunts a venomous new ally… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

GI JOE #4 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD GI JOE CVR

GI JOE #4 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD COBRA VAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Jason Howard

THE RACE IS ON! Both Cobra and the Joes are in a deadly contest to retrieve Cybertronian tech first. Meanwhile, a Joe learns Cobra Commander's secrets…the hard way! Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 3/17/2025

TRANSFORMERS #16 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD DECEPTICON CVR

TRANSFORMERS #16 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD AUTOBOT VAR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard

Autobots vs Decepticons vs ! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

TRANSFORMERS #17 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD DECEPTICON CVR

TRANSFORMERS #17 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD AUTOBOT VAR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard

As the titanic clash from last issue rages on, a covert group of Autobots continues their search for the ally who could turn the tide on Earth—ULTRA MAGNUS! Featuring the debut of an ALL-NEW character! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

PrintWatch: Assorted Crisis Events by Deniz Camp and rising star artist Eric Zawadzki gets a second printing for the 9th of April 2025. "Assorted Crisis Events has been the work of years, with everyone on the team pushing themselves to do their most daring, truest work," said Camp. "It was a risk that we all took together, and it's amazing to see readers respond to it so strongly. I am so full of gratitude; to my collaborators, to retailers who got behind the book early and aggressively, and to readers who picked it up, talked to their friends about it, posted online, made videos about it. And thanks to Image, for being the only place a book like Assorted Crisis Events could exist."

