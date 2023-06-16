Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Battlechasers, printwatch, Something Epic . In Hell We Fight

PrintWatch: More For Battlechasers, Something Epic & In Hell We Fight

Welcome to another Printwatch run around the comic books being reprinted for the direct market of comic book stores by publishers and pushed out, outside of the usual catalogue process, whether by Diamond, Lunar or Penguin Random House, and helping retailers catch up on best-selling titles in the marketplace that they may not have enough copies of and the publishers have run out of.

PrintWatch: And that means three more books from Image Comics to follow Void Rivals #1 from yesterday, second printings for Battlechasers #1, In Hell We Fight #1 and Something Epic #2. Covers for the last two… Szymon Kudrański says "I feel honored to have an audience that built momentum for Something Epic and carried it through to the second issue."

PrintWatch: IN HELL WE FIGHT #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

APR239461

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Jok

SERIES PREMIERE Life in hell ain't easy. Demons try to torture you for all eternity. Monsters want to eat you. There's a stunning lack of reliable indoor plumbing. And it's almost impossible to get ice cream. At least, until today, when three condemned teens and their annoying tagalong demon frenemy embark on a daring scheme to hijack a demon lord's delivery truck. What happens next will take them on an epic journey across the underworld, an infernal excursion of nonstop excitement, danger, and adventure. Presenting a devilishly fun new series from multiple Eisner-winning writer/letterer JOHN LAYMAN (CHEW, Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum) and Argentinian superstar artist JOK.In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 Final Orders Due: Jun 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: SOMETHING EPIC #2 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

APR239462

(W) Szymon Kudranski (A/CA) Szymon Kudranski

Danny dips further into the imaginary world. He believes he's unable to interact with its inhabitants, but he finds solace in the absurdity of creativity despite the solitude his power brings.In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 Final Orders Due: Jun 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: BATTLE CHASERS #10 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR239463

(W) Joe Madureira (A) Ludo Lullabi

NEW STORY ARC JOE MADUREIRA's beloved fantasy series returns in an action-packed new story, with art by game and comics sensation LUDO LULLABI! "Martial Law" tells the bloody tale of retired swordsman Garrison and the fugitive Red Monika as they face off against Maestro's gang of supernatural killers-the Martial Paladins! This long-awaited tenth issue is bursting at the seams with 36 pages of story and no ads!In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 Final Orders Due: Jun 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

