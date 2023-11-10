Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: printwatch, transformers, Void rivals, Wesley Dodds, Zawa

Printwatch: More Wesley Dodds, Transformers, Void Rivals & Zawa

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1 by Robert Venditti and Riley Rossmo, has sold out and is heading back for a second printing.

PrintWatch: Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1 by Robert Venditti and Riley Rossmo, the first of three The New Golden Age series to launch this past October, has sold out at the distributor level—and is heading back to press for a second printing from DC Comics. with an on-sale date of the 12th of December, coinciding with the release of Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #3. Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1 Second Printing features a new design variant cover by Rossmo, showcasing his Wesley Dodds character sketches. People do love a design cover, don't they?

PrintWatch: As we previously noted, Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor #1 by Mark Waid, Bryan Hitch and Kevin Nowlan will get a second printing alongside the release of issue 2 – but that will be in early 2024, sometime, probably.

PrintWatch: No new second printings from Marvel Comics this week, but we do have the standard Hallow's Eve: Big Night second printing cover, which we didn't have last week. And out for the 20th of December, with this internal cover art by Michael Dowling.

PrintWatch: Skybound/Image Comics are going print crazy for their Energon Universe titles. Transformers #1 gets a third printing cover by Gerald Parel, while Void Rivals #1 gets a fifth printing cover by Jahnoy Lindsay, Void Rivals #2 gets a fourth printing cover by Elizabeth Torque, Void Rivals #3 gets a third printing cover by Flaviano, Void Rivals #4 gets a second printing cover by Jason Howard and Void Rivals #5 gets five separate second printings, all with covers by Jason Howard. And all slightly different somehow. I hope this isn't the new Bored Ape. All for the 13th of December.

PrintWatch: Zawa + The Belly Of The Beast #1 by Michael Dialynas gets a second printing for the 6th of December from Boom Studios, looking a bit like this.

And that's all the Printwatches we have today! I'm sure there will be more to come!

