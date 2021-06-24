PrintWatch Planet-Size X-Men, WEB Of Spider-Man, Impure, Radiant Black
PrintWatch: Planet-Size X-Men #1 and WEB Of Spider-Man #1 from Marvel Comics, Impure #1 from Scout Comics, and Radiant Black #5 from Image Comics are all going to second printings. Planet-Size X-Men #1 will also be getting a 1:25 second print variant cover by Olivier Coipel.
PrintWatch: IMPURE #1 2ND PTG
SCOUT COMICS
MAY218523
(W) Ralf Singh (A) Hannes Radke (CA) Miki Montllo
Second Printing ! The newest entry in the Scout NONSTOP! Imprint. Years after Nero and Minerva's homeworld, Castor, was destroyed by aliens, the siblings join the dreaded Earth Forces, to ensure something like this will never happen again. When Minerva betrays her Nero, and all they ever believed in, it is up to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. For what Minerva has stolen may well turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall. Enjoy the World Premiere issue followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
Final Orders Due: Jun 28, 2021
SRP: $3.99
PrintWatch: PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1 2ND PTG VAR GALA
MARVEL COMICS
MAY218624
(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz
In Shops: Jul 28, 2021
Final Orders Due: Jul 05, 2021
SRP: $4.99
PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1 2ND PTG 1:25 RATIO VAR GALA
MARVEL COMICS
MAY218625
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Pepe Larraz (CA) Olivier Coipel
In Shops: Jul 28, 2021
Final Orders Due: Jul 05, 2021
SRP: $4.99
PrintWatch: WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR
MARVEL COMICS
MAY218626
(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru
In Shops: Jul 28, 2021
Final Orders Due: Jul 05, 2021
SRP: $3.99
PrintWatch: RADIANT BLACK #5 2ND PTG
IMAGE COMICS
MAY218586
(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Eduardo Ferigato, Natalia Marques (A/CA) Marcello Costa
END OF STORY ARC
The first arc of RADIANT BLACK ends here! Radiant Red is still out there. He needs to be stopped before anyone else gets hurt. But after the events of last issue left Lockport-and the world-reeling, is Radiant Black up to the task? And will he be in this fight alone?
Fan-favorite artist Eduardo Ferigato (Self/Made, The Trials of Ultraman) and critically acclaimed colorist Natália Marques will join Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa on the bestselling superhero series Radiant Black.In Shops: Jul 21, 2021
Final Orders Due: Jun 28, 2021
SRP: $3.99