PrintWatch Planet-Size X-Men, WEB Of Spider-Man, Impure, Radiant Black

PrintWatch: Planet-Size X-Men #1 and WEB Of Spider-Man #1 from Marvel Comics, Impure #1 from Scout Comics, and Radiant Black #5 from Image Comics are all going to second printings. Planet-Size X-Men #1 will also be getting a 1:25 second print variant cover by Olivier Coipel.

PrintWatch: IMPURE #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

MAY218523

(W) Ralf Singh (A) Hannes Radke (CA) Miki Montllo

Second Printing ! The newest entry in the Scout NONSTOP! Imprint. Years after Nero and Minerva's homeworld, Castor, was destroyed by aliens, the siblings join the dreaded Earth Forces, to ensure something like this will never happen again. When Minerva betrays her Nero, and all they ever believed in, it is up to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. For what Minerva has stolen may well turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall. Enjoy the World Premiere issue followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jun 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1 2ND PTG VAR GALA

MARVEL COMICS

MAY218624

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jul 05, 2021

SRP: $4.99

PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1 2ND PTG 1:25 RATIO VAR GALA

MARVEL COMICS

MAY218625

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Pepe Larraz (CA) Olivier Coipel

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jul 05, 2021

SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAY218626

(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jul 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99