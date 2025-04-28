Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: predator, printwatch

Printwatch: Predator Vs Spider-Man, Wolverine, Spawn & Bitter Root

Printwatch: Predator Vs Spider-Man, Wolverine, Medieval Spawn and Bitter Root, all getting second printings

PrintWatch: Second printings are coming via Marvel Comics and Image Comics for Predator Vs Spider-Man, Wolverine, Medieval Spawn and Bitter Root: The Next Movement, out next month…

PrintWatch: Predator Vs Spider-Man #1 is getting a second printing with a new cover by Greg Land and a 1@25 variant by Ryan Brown, for the 4th of June 2025.

PrintWatch: Wolverine #8 is getting a second printing with a cover by Martin Coccollo, a variant by Daniel Warren Johnson and a 1:25 variant with the virgin version of the Daniel Warren Johnson cover.

PrintWatch: Medieval Spawn #1 by Rory McConville and Marco Itri has sold out and is getting a second printing with new cover art by Spawn Universe artist Raymond Gay, for the 21st of May.. "The response to Medieval Spawn #1 has been incredible," said McConville. "Sir John of York remains one of the most iconic characters in the Spawn universe, and I can't wait for readers to see what we have in store for him." Itri added: "I was sure that with Medieval Spawn #1 we would have hit the mark and I thank all the readers for this! Honored to be a part of this! See you soon on the shelves!"

PrintWatch: Bitter Root: The Next Movement #1 by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene has sold out and is getting a second printing for the 21st of May. "The entire Bitter Root team has been excited to be in action, and we're overwhelmed and humbled by the positive reception we've received so far," said the Bitter Root creative team in a joint statement about the reprint. "With so many incredible titles for comic readers and retailers to choose from, we are deeply appreciative for all the love Bitter Root is getting."

