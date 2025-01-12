PrintWatch: Rocketfellers, Doll Parts & Dust To Dust Get More Prints

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: printwatch, Rocketfellers

PrintWatch: Rocketfellers, Doll Parts and Dust To Dust get more printings from Image Comics in February 2025.

PrintWatch: Image Comics is putting Rocketfellers #1 by Peter J. Tomasi and Francis Manapul to a third printing, with #2 getting a second printing, both for the 5th of February. While Luana Vecchio's Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale #1 and Dust To Dust #1 by JG Jones and Phil Bram also get second printings for the same date.

ROCKETFELLERS #1 3RD PTG

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul (A/CA) Francis Manapul

SERIES PREMIERE A new cosmic time-travel adventure from the minds of PETER J. TOMASI (Batman and Robin, Super Sons) and FRANCIS MANAPUL (Flash, Clear)! In the picture-perfect 25th century, the Rocketfeller family, living a disconnected and emotionally distant existence, discover a terrible secret: in their hands is the fate of humanity. Hunted down, the Rocketfellers enlist in the Time Zone Protection Program and escape to present-day Earth. If they can't find a way to trust each other in this strange "ancient" world of today, they and our future will perish! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/05/2025

ROCKETFELLERS #2 2ND PTG

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul (A/CA) Francis Manapul

Wanted Dead or Alive: The Rocketfellers! Time-traveling Drone Bots scour space and time to track down the most dangerous fugitive family of the 25th century! But the Rocketfellers remain hidden in Earth's distant past: the year 2024! For now, the family navigates its new environment by searching for the perfect Christmas tree in hopes of an explosion-free holiday! They should know better. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/05/2025

DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W/A/CA) Luana Vecchio

A twisted new entry in the LOVESICK universe from Russ Manning Award winner LUANA VECCHIO. MINISERIES PREMIERE Twelve-year-old Madeleine dreads the idea of growing up. She fears becoming like the cruel older girls or facing the contempt of her devoutly religious mother. But most of all, she doesn't want to become a target for the monsters that are out there, hiding in plain sight. However, a stomach-churning discovery forces Madeleine to confront the harsh reality that growing up isn't a choice—it's survival. LUANA VECCHIO, winner of the 2022 Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award, invites you back into the infernal world of LOVESICK to uncover the tragic origins of the dark web's most infamous dominatrix. Part coming-of-age and part horror-thriller, DOLL PARTS is a must-read for both seasoned fans and newcomers to the twisted universe of LOVESICK, where youth and innocence are nothing more than meat for the cruel.

RETAILERS TAKE NOTE! Lunar accounts will receive a 2-sided freebie poster promoting **DOLL PARTS on one side and JUVENILE **on the other side.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/05/2025

DUST TO DUST #1 (OF 8) 2ND PTG

(W) JG Jones, Phil Bram (A/CA) JG Jones

A tormented Oklahoma sheriff and a scrappy photojournalist hunt a serial killer at the height of the dust-choked Great Depression. MINISERIES PREMIERE Comics' all-star artist,** JG JONES** (WANTED), presents the first suspense-filled issue of his new Giant Generator limited series. JONES, teaming up with co-writer, PHIL BRAM, spins an unforgettable yarn of desperation, murder, and resilience in this beautifully hand-painted story of Americana in the primal grip of brutality.

In the darkest days of the Great Depression, death stalks the Dust Bowl. As towering dust storms blast the parched Oklahoma panhandle, farmers try to flee the failing town of New Hope, but no one gets far. Battling his own demons, Sheriff Meadows teams up with Sarah, a traveling photojournalist, in a desperate fight to stop a serial killer on the loose—the Death that rides the Dusters. RETAILERS TAKE NOTE! Lunar accounts will receive a 2-sided freebie poster promoting DUST TO DUST & the available **GIANT GENERATOR **titles backlist collected editions. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/5/2025