PrintWatch: Second & Third Prints For Batman #142-144 & Hellblazer #1

PrintWatch: Third Prints for Batman #142 and Second Prints for Batman #143-144, as well as John Constantine: Hellblazer: Dead In America #1

Article Summary Batman #142-144 "The Joker: Year One" storyline gets new printings on March 26.

New recolored covers for Batman issues to be revealed soon, with FOC on March 3.

Hellblazer returns with second printing of its sold-out first issue: Dead in America.

Spurrier and Campbell’s Hellblazer hailed as 2020's best-reviewed comic.

PrintWatch: Writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Sorrentino presented a wholly new version of The Joker's early days in The Joker: Year One, a three-part storyline that unfolded weekly this past month in the pages of Batman, and now all three chapters of the sold-out story are heading back to press for new printings. Batman #142, the first part of The Joker: Year One, will get a third printing (with the second printing in stores next week); Batman #143 and Batman #144, the second and third chapters, will get second printings. All three issues are on Final Order Cutoff this Sunday, the 3rd of March, with an on-sale date of the 26th of March. Each will have a recoloured version of their respective main covers, to be revealed soon.

PrintWatch: Also, writer Simon Spurrier and artist Aaron Campbell have been reunited to continue their Hellblazer story, after they were previously so rudely interrupted in 2020, and it seems a more obvious Sandman crossover may have helped sales this time. The DC Black Label series John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America has seen its first issue sell out at the distributor level, and will also return to comics shops next month with a second printing, on FOC this Sunday. John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #1 Second Printing will arrive in stores on the 26th of March with a new cover by Jock, seen above.

BATMAN #142 Third Printing

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The tragic death of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a vat of chemicals has become the subject of myth…but what is the heartbreaking and gruesome tale of the monster who walked away from that violent birth? And how does it affect Batman's distant future? The Joker Year One begins here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2024

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The terrifying tale of The Joker Year One continues as a mysterious figure from Batman's past has come into Joker's orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever! And what secrets does the re-formed Red Hood Gang have for Batman's future? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2024

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The climactic, chilling conclusion to The Joker Year One that will have massive repercussions for the future! The Red Hood Gang is on a rampage and the only man who can stop them…is The Joker! And can Batman stop a devastating new virus in a future where The Joker looms over him? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2024

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Aaron Campbell (CA) Jock

At last, as you demanded: The celebrated creative team of Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell have returned to Hellblazer! John Constantine has cheated death once again–but his heart's not beating, his body is decaying, and he, his friend Nat, and his son Noah are on the run in America, wanted for murder. Naturally, it's all John's fault–it always is. But as it turns out, Dream himself needs John's help. Something terrible has taken root in America, and it's using the sand from Dream's pouch to impose its will. If John can put a stop to it, he might be able to parlay that favor into a chance to save all their lives–but he's going to need help from someone he hasn't spoken to in years. Someone he wasn't always…all that kind to. Someone…or some…Thing? Spurrier and Campbell's first run on Hellblazer was the best-reviewed comic of 2020, reintroducing the character to a new generation, and their second act, told in extra-length 28-page issues, is ambitious and unmissable! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2024

