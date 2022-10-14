PrintWatch: Seconds For Miracleman, Kaya, Dark Ride & Miss Meow

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is reprinting Miracleman #0 with internal art from Leinil Francis Yu on the cover, and Spider-Man #1 with a Mark Bagley cover. There are also second printings for Star Wars: The High Republic #1 with an Anindito variant cover, Star Wars: Visions #1 with an Okazaki cover and Wakanda #1 with a currently uncredited cover. Image Comics saw Kaya #1 and Dark Ride #1 sell out fast and go to second printings. Titan Comics' Gun Honey Blood For Blood #2 gets seconds as do IDW's Earthdivers #1 and Merc's Miss Meow #3 and #4 and Deathrage #4.

PrintWatch: KAYA #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG228613

(W) Wes Craig (A/CA) Wes Craig

A jam-packed series premiere with 31 gorgeous story pages, plus bonus material and a Jack Kirby-inspired variant cover by DEADLY CLASS co-creator WES CRAIG!

After the destruction of their village, a young girl with a magic arm and a fighting spirit is tasked with delivering her little brother to a faraway safe haven. There, he's destined to discover the secret to overthrowing the all-powerful empire that destroyed their home. From writer and artist WES CRAIG (DEADLY CLASS, GRAVEDIGGERS UNION) comes an astonishing new ongoing fantasy-adventure series about siblings surviving in a world of monsters and mutants.In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 17, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: DARK RIDE #1 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG228502

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

WELCOME TO THE SCARIEST PLACE ON EARTH!?

Devil Land has been the world's premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil's Due.?

But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park's reclusive creator Arthur Dante, and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare. Joshua Williamson (Batman, Nailbiter) and Andrei Bressan (BIRTHRIGHT) reunite for a thrilling plunge into murder, mayhem, and sinister family secrets in this all-new Skybound original series.In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 17, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: MIRACLEMAN 0 YU 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AUG228428

(W) Neil Gaiman, Various (A) Mark Buckingham, Various (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

Forty years ago, Miracleman's modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it. Now, on the cusp of a new era of Miracleman, we celebrate all things Kimota with a who's who of the best talent in the industry! Plus, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham set up this issue and their return to MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE! Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 16, 2022 SRP: $5.99

PrintWatch: SPIDER-MAN 1 BAGLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AUG228429

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

"The End of the Spider-Verse" is here! Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider…does he have it coming? Spidey's 60th Anniversary is no joke as two of the most legendary Spider-Creators are working together on Spidey for the first time and you know it's going to be one for the record books! Rated T In Shops: Nov 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 16, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 2ND PTG ARTIST TBD VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG228509

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) TBD

From Marvel Comics. A new chapter begins for Star Wars: The High Republic! One hundred and fifty years before the fall of Starlight, another beacon burns bright in the galaxy, a beacon of faith and spirituality. Jedha. The Pilgrim Moon. The Kyber Heart. But tensions are rising in the holy city and dark days are to come. Jedi Vildar Mac, a Jedi safe and secure in who he is and what he could be, arrives as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble.. But a nightmare awaits…a nameless terror that will become the stuff of legend… Rated T In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: STAR WARS VISIONS #1 2ND PTG ARTIST TBD VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG228510

(W) Takashi Okazaki (A) Takashi Okazaki (CA) TBD

From Marvel Comics. From the creative mind behind the Star Wars: Visions episode "The Duel" comes the sequel: Ronin and the Blind! Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai) is continuing his storytelling from the acclaimed Star Wars: Visions episode "The Duel," featuring the Ronin! The mythology of Star Wars infused with elements of Feudal Japan makes this issue a must read for Star Wars and manga fans alike! In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: WAKANDA #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG ARTIST TBD VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG228511

(W) Narcisse, Evan, Stephanie Williams (A) Paco Medina, Natacha Bustos (CA) TBD

From Marvel Comics. The Black Panther is no longer welcome in Wakanda! Who is this proud nation without its king? This exciting new miniseries answers that question as each issue spotlights a different fan-favorite Wakandan character. First up: Shuri proves that being without the Black Panther doesn't mean Wakanda is without heroes to protect it – and that there is a reason she too once wielded the power. Plus, part one of the "History of the Black Panthers" backup story, providing for the first time anywhere a definitive overview of every Wakandan who has ever held the mantle of the Black Panther! Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #2 (OF 4) 2ND PTG CHEW COPIC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG228163

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Derrick Chew

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first? "THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." ED BRUBAKERIn Shops: Nov 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 17, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: EARTHDIVERS #1 2ND PTG ALBUQUERQUE VAR (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG228618

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Stephen Graham Jones makes his ongoing comics debut with Earthdivers! The year is 2112, and it's the apocalypse exactly as expected: rivers receding, oceans rising, civilization crumbling. Humanity has given up hope, except for a group of outcast Indigenous survivors who have discovered a time travel portal in a cave in the middle of the desert and figured out where the world took a sharp turn for the worst: America. Convinced that the only way to save the world is to rewrite its past, they send one of their own on a bloody, one-way mission back to 1492 to kill Christopher Columbus before he reaches the so-called New World. But taking down an icon is no easy task, and his actions could prove devastating for his friends in the future.In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

Final Orders Due: Oct 16, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: MISS MEOW #3 Second Printing

(W) Murphey (A) Victor Serra (CA) Pete Woods

Katfight finally has Miss Meow right where she wants her… in the palm of her deadly, clawed hand! Has Miss Meow become the proverbial canary caught by the cat? Or will she escape with all of her nine lives intact? Print run limited to 1300, subject to allocation

Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 10/16/2022 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

PrintWatch: MISS MEOW #4 Second Printing

(W) Murphey (A) Victor Serra (CA) Eranga Devasurendra

Katfight has learned the truth behind Miss Meow's seemingly nine lives, and will stop at nothing to snuff them out! Meanwhile, Miss Meow tracks down the group known as the Bubblegum Blitzkrieg in order to retrieve the Helmet of Leonidas… and unlock the secrets of The Spartan Order that it reveals! Print run limited to 1300, subject to allocation

Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 10/23/2022 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022

PrintWatch: DEATHRAGE #4 Second Printing

(W) Murphey (A) Emiliano Urdinola (CA) Eranga Devasurendra

Deathrage and Firekiss have eluded the assassins of The Kodiak Syndicate (if by "eluded," we mean Deathrage slaughtering them all) but now the unlikely pair must descend into the belly of the beast… the facility where Deathrage's first Spartan assignment went horribly, horribly wrong… and where their enemies wait, plotting their revenge! Print run limited to 1300, subject to allocation

Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 10/16/2022 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022