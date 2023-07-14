Posted in: Boom, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: , , ,

Printwatch: Sirens, Spider-Boy, Star Wars, Street Fighter & Ms Marvel

PrintWatch: Sirens Of The City #1 by Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph has sold out from Boom Studios and will be getting a second printing.

PrintWatch: Sirens Of The City #1 by Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph has sold out from Boom Studios and will be getting a second printing for the 9th of August. "Heed the siren's call once again!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, Boom Studios. "Joanne Starer, Khary Randolph, and AndWorld Design took us to the mean streets of SIRENS OF THE CITY in a powerful story that is both timeless and incredibly topical. We can't wait for even more readers and fans to discover and root for Layla!"Printwatch

PrintWatch: While details haven't been confirmed, Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel will be going to a second printing. This was noted in a  recent mailer from Penguin Random House to Marvel-ordering retailers, which also included the following photo that you may have seen recently in Bleeding Cool.

Iman Vellani Reads The Death of Ms Marvel
Instagram photo from Heroes World, used with permission.

Penguin Random House didn't name the store (or even ask them if it was okay) but it was Heroes World of Ontario, Canada.

PrintWatch: Street Fighter 6 #1 Gets a Second Printing from Udon Studios. "UDON Entertainment today is proud to announce a highly-requested Second Printing of the sold-out Street Fighter 6 #1, the first issue in the four-issue mini-series! The massive 48 page comic book with art by Capcom legend Bengus (in FULL COLOR!) will arrive in two different Second Printing editions! The Direct Market edition sports an unique "Design" cover created by Capcom featuring the new Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li design, and the UDONstore Exclusive features an all-new cover by Chamba! Check out the Direct Market Cover, and the UDON Store Cover below!

PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man #10 is getting a second printing with Spider-Boy appearing on the Mark Bagley cover.

PrintWatch: We also have the final cover artwork for the previously-reported Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 second printing by Ken Lashley, for the 16th of August. And the standard Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #1 second printing as well.

