Iman Vellani Reads The Death of Ms Marvel

This week, Marvel Comics published a memorial special, Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel and Iman Vellani popped in to pick up a copy.

Andre Greenidge of the Ontario comic book store Heroes World, has one very special customer, Iman Vellani, who plays Ms Marvel in the MCU. His store was opposite her high school, and she bought her first Ms Marvel comic from there, long before she would play the role. And the store has not made this a secret.

The shop replied to customer questions asking what would come next, replying "stay tuned some COSMIC things are brewing, and we'll keep you in mind for…well it's a secret, but guaranteed you'll love it!" and "hhhhmmmm…let's see what the future holds…maybe something COSMIC!?"

Marvel seems to be offering something more… mutant.

Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow but soon. And for the rest of her life. After all, she does seem to be at the wedding of Iron Man and Emma Frost at the Hellfire Gala.

Since the first leak of her death, it has been Bleeding Cool's thesis that the X-Men will bring Kamala Khan back to life, using the Krakoan Protocols. We have also suggested that she will come back as a mutant, to reflect her MCU status, and with the powers of Armor that will reflect her MCU power set as well. Bleeding Cool previously reported on how Marvel was moving away from ever mentioning Ms Marvel as an Inhuman again, and that it looked like Monica Rambea was turning into a mutant as well.

Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel #1 by G. Willow Wilson, Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos and more is published by Marvel Comics this week.

FALLEN FRIEND #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230677

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Various (A) Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos (CA) Kaare Andrews

THE HEART OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE HAS STOPPED BEATING. Kamala Khan died a hero's death in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, saving our entire universe. Come join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Andre remembers Iman Vellani as a young schoolgirl buying lots of back issues, and not just the weekly releases but diving into the eighties back-issues, especially Iron Man in the issue 200s. Andre recalls that she would sometimes come into the store a couple of times a day, and if she was ever a dollar short, she would fastidiously make it up at a later date.

Heroes World – and the school – closed their doors during the pandemic, so Andre stopped seeing almost all his customers. But when the news about the casting of Ms Marvel for the TV series and The Marvels movie came through, he recognised her, and when the local news station came picking around the school and the neighbourhood, that just confirmed it.

Andre tells me that "the girl you are seeing in interviews is genuinely the real deal, she's a sweetheart, she's smart, she really loves comic books. I hope the people at Marvel recognise this, I hope Marvel uses her for comics and literary outreach, for representation, for getting young people into comic books." And also, of course, for telling Kevin Feige when he gets things wrong. Heroes World opened in 2001, as a comic and gaming hobby shop, owned by Andre Greenidge and Jon Ho and has operated in the Markham area for over twenty years. Recently they were awarded the Harry Kremer Shuster Award for a store that exemplifies service to the comic community. And you can find the store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and the web as Heroesworldonline.

