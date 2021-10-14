PrintWatch: Superman Son Of Kal-El #5 Second Printing Alongside First

PrintWatch: DC Comics has had a lot of media attention for Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, out on the 9th of November (as is Jon Kent). Although, of course, Bleeding Cool readers had the news back on August the 24th. The comic book by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo will tell the tale. Now Diamond Comic Distributors – who still distribute DC Comics titles to the UK vis Diamond UK – has added a listing for a second printing for Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, to be published on the same day. Even though Final Order Cut-Off for the first printing of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 is only this coming Sunday. There's no cover visual yet, and DC Comics haven't told retailers the news themselves yet, but here's are a couple of variants for the upcoming first printings.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL EL #5 2ND PTG VAR

DC COMICS

AUG218981

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can't save everyone, but that won't stop him from trying. How much can Earth's new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman? In Shops: Nov 09, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," said writer Tom Taylor. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

"I'm incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces," said artist John Timms.

"We couldn't be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms," said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. "We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously."