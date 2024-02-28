Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: duke, printwatch, Six Fingers, ultimate black panther, ultimate spider-man, Void rivals

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man Gets 4th Print, Void Rivals Gets 7th

Printwatch for Cemetery Kids, Johnny Viable, Six Fingers, Spider-Punk, What If Venom, Ultimate Spider-Man & Black Panther, Void Rivals & Duke

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #1 hits a 4th run, while Void Rivals #1 scores a 7th printing.

New printings for Cemetery Kids, Six Fingers, Spider-Punk, and What If Venom.

Duke's origin story unfolds in Energon Universe, spanning multiple print series.

Kirkman's Void Rivals continues to captivate with its unfolding universe saga.

PrintWatch: We are getting second printings for Cemetery Kids Don't Die #1 from Oni Press, Six Fingers #1 from Image Comics, Spider-Punk Arms Race #1 and What If …Venom? #1 from Marvel, the first prints of which were published today, and Johnny Viable And His Terse Friends from Floating World Press. While Ultimate Spider-Man #1 is getting a fourth printing, and Ultimate Black Panther #1 is getting a third printing. And from Image Comics/Skybound, Void Rivals #1 gets a seventh printing, Void Rivals #2 will get a sixth printing and Void Rivals #6 gets a third. And Duke #1 has a third printing and #2 gets a second printing too.

PrintWatch: CEMETERY KIDS DONT DIE #1 (OF 4) Second Printing

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Daniel Irizarri (CA) Daniel Irizzari

Experience the exhilarating, terrifying adventure from critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson (Hunt for Skinwalker, The Dregs) and blockbuster artist Daniel Irizarri (XINO, Judge Dredd)! The 21st century sucks hard, but it's made somewhat tolerable by the latest and greatest media innovations. Enter the Dreamwave: the first gaming console played entirely while you sleep. The obsession of millions around the globe, it's also the one point of solace for four friends known as the "Cemetery Kids," who spend their nights roaming the endless maps of the most brutal horror game ever created as they seek to dethrone the "King of Sleep"—the Dreamwave's biggest, baddest, and most mysterious boss. Which was fun . . . until one of them doesn't wake up and finds their consciousness locked inside a horror game that is anything but imaginary. Now, the three remaining Cemetery Kids must navigate a forbidden landscape to rescue their friend—and pray that the secret lurking at its center doesn't follow them home. At the farthest edge of human perception—where science fiction and horror collide—experience 2024's most exhilarating, terrifying adventure, downloading from critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson (Hunt for the Skinwalker, The Dregs) and blockbuster artist Daniel Irizarri (XINO, Judge Dredd)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2024

PrintWatch: SIX FINGERS #1 (OF 5) Second Printing (MR)

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sumit Kumar, Lee Loughridge (CA) Sumit Kumar, Lee Loughridge, Tom Muller

MINISERIES PREMIERE Neo Novena archaeology student JOHANNES VALE_ has always been so very in control of his life. But when he commits a brutal murder using the M.O. of a historic and notorious serial killer, everything begins to spiral out of control…primarily as Johannes doesn't remember doing it.

What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game as Johannes seeks refuge in the rain-soaked streets of Neo Novena. He will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of what he did and why he did it; but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of his future-metropolis and Johannes' own heartbroken soul. Grippingly written by writer DAN WATTERS (HOME SICK PILOTS, Loki) with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by SUMIT KUMAR (Man-Bat, These Savage Shores) and **LEE LOUGHRIDGE **(DEADLY CLASS), THE SIX FINGERS is a miniseries that will keep you on the edge until the very end. For fans of Blade Runner,_ Ghost_ in the Shell, and Black Mirror_.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/27/2024

PrintWatch: JOHNNY VIABLE AND HIS TERSE FRIENDS #1 (ONE SHOT) Second Printing (MR)

(W/A/CA) Steve Aylett

ADVENTURES IN MERIT! Are you burly? Purple? A lamprey? All are welcome in the Viable world! That's right kids! We understand your fab new generation! It's a young thing! A different thing! Hey it'll probably kill you! It'll smash you open man! Or mangle your stupid legs! Look out! Look out god dammit! "The most original and most consciousness-altering living writer in the English language, not to mention one of the funniest" – Alan Moore. Retail: $10.00. In-Store Date: 05/22/2024

PrintWatch: VOID RIVALS #1 Seventh Printing

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes (CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

SERIES PREMIERE The blockbuster OBLIVION SONG team of ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI debut the biggest new comic book series of 2023 with the launch of AN ALL-NEW SHARED UNIVERSE and a SURPRISE you won't see coming! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/27/2024

PrintWatch: VOID RIVALS #2 Sixth Printing

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes (CA) Ludo Lullabi

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe continues here! After the jaw-dropping reveal in the debut issue, everything Darak and Solila thought they knew about the Sacred Ring's never-ending war has changed. To deliver the truth back home, they must first get off this deadly planet-by any means necessary. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/27/2024

PrintWatch: VOID RIVALS #6 Third Printing

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes (CA) Jason Howard

END OF STORY ARC Premier Zalilak will stop at nothing to prevent Darak and Solila from escaping Zertonia! But what secret awaits at the center of the Sacred Ring? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/27/2024

PrintWatch: DUKE #1 (OF 5) Third Printing

(W) Joshua WIlliamson (CA) Jorge Fornes

The new Energon Universe expands in December with Duke #1, a limited series from Joshua Williamson (DC's Superman, Dark Ride), Tom Reilly (The Thing) and Jordie Bellaire (W0rldtr33), that tells the story you've never read before – the origins of G.I. Joe and Cobra in a world grappling with the arrival of the Autobots and Decepticons. When Conrad S. Hauser (codename DUKE) investigates the mysteries behind The Transformers, the answers will lead to the birth of forces for good and evil that the world never imagined. Duke will be the first of four G.I. Joe limited series coming from Skybound, setting the stage for a fresh new take on G.I. Joe, Cobra and the iconic characters that you only think you know! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/27/2024

PrintWatch: DUKE #2 (OF 5) Second Printing

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Jason Howard

CODENAME G.I. JOE CONTINUES! Conrad Hauser, aka "Duke," is on the run from the very government he trusted, investigating secrets that may be More Than Meets The Eye. Now, he's about to meet the last person any G.I. JOE fan ever expected! Are they friend, foe, or in it for themselves?

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 03/04/2024

PrintWatch: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 TBD ARTIST 4TH PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Marco Checchetto

THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE! Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century! On Sale 04/10/2024

PrintWatch: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 PEACH MOMOKO 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Stefano Caselli

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda! On Sale 04/10/2024

PrintWatch: SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #1 IAN BERTRAM RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Justin Mason

ENCORE! YOU WANTED MORE! In a world without NORMAN OSBORN, SPIDER-PUNK REIGNS! This ain't no victory lap though – as HOBIE BROWN and team try to rebuild society, JUSTIN HAMMER & DOCTOR OTTO OCTAVIUS have other plans…like introducing the world to the SPIDER-SLAYING SENTINELS! Cody Ziglar (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN) & Justin Mason (SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS) reunite to bring the Brooklyn boy back with the whole crew you know and love! Grab your boots, your instruments, your amps and LET'S GO! On Sale 04/03/2024

PrintWatch: WHAT IF…? VENOM #1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

WHAT IF…? VENOM #1 TBD ARTIST RATIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

(W) Jeremy Holt (A) Jesus Hérvas

Years ago, in a familiar church tower, the Venom symbiote was spurned by Peter Parker and found a willing host in the vengeful and wrathful Eddie Brock! Or, at least, that's the story you know! From rising stars JEREMY HOLT (MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE) and JESÚS HERVÁS (MARVEL: UNLEASHED) comes an ALL-NEW look at what makes the Marvel Universe's most sinister symbiote tick, with a journey that reimagines its earliest days bonded to a host with a rage and temper ENTIRELY different from those of Eddie Brock! On Sale 04/10/2024

PrintWatch: And as previously printwatched, Edge Of Spider-Verse #1 gets a Chad Hardin cover and a 1:25 second printing variant by Mahmud Asrar as well, published on the 3rd of April, but now we have the covers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!