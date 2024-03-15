Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: , , , , ,

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men & Universe

PrintWatch: More Printings For Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men, Universe, Ghost Rider, Batman, House Of Slaughter, Avengers, I Heart Skull-Crusher

Article Summary

  • Ultimate Spider-Man #2 and X-Men #1 get new printings with Peach Momoko covers.
  • Second printings announced for Ultimate Universe #1 with exclusive variants.
  • Ghost Rider, Avengers, and Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 secure additional prints.
  • House Of Slaughter #21 and I Heart Skull-Crusher #1 back for a second run.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #2 gets a third printing with a Peach Momoko cover for the 17th of April. Ultimate X-Men #1 will also get a third printing with a Sanford Greene cover and a 1:25 Peach Momoko variant for the 24th of April. We have the Peach version for both.

 

PrintWatch: And with the success of the Ultimate line, the Ultimate Universe #1 that kicked it off finally gets a second printing with a Bryan Hitch cover, and a 1:25 Stefan Caselli variant. Yet to be released.

PrintWatch: Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 gets a second printing variant by Danny Kim and a 1:25 variant by Greg Capullo for the 24th of April.

PrintWatch: Avengers Twilight #4 gets a second printing with an Alex Ross variant and Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1 gets a second printing by a TBA artist with a 1:25 variant by Ken Lashley.

PrintWatch: The Bat-Man: First Knight #1 taking Batman back to his 1939 roots, has sold out at the distributor level, and is heading back to press for a second printing. With a new version of the Pulp Novel variant cover by Marc Aspinall with a period-appropriate Second Printing "sticker" on the lower-right hand corner. on-sale date for the 16th of April.

PrintWatch: Boom Studios today announced that House Of Slaughter #21, the start of the brand new story arc, The Butcher's War, by Tate Brombal and Antonio Fuso has sold out and going to a second printing featuring a cover by Fuso with Miquel Muerto, on sale for the 10th of April. "It's a blockbuster anniversary year for the Slaughterverse!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, Boom Studios. "Now even more fans can enter House Of Slaughter world and discover Jace Boucher's epic climactic story, expertly crafted by Tate, Antonio, Miquel, and AndWorld Design."

PrintWatch: Boom Stories has also sent I Heart Skull-Crusher #1 by Josie Campbell and Alessio Zonno back for a second printing with a new cover by Zonno, also for the 10th of April.

PrintWatch:

PrintWatch: We also have covers for previously Printwatched Weapon X #1 second printing by Yiliray Cinar,

