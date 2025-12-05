Printwatch: Venom, KO, Ultimate Universe, Voyeur, Ordained, FF & More

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: Daredevil/Punisher, fantastic four, Final Boss, flash, Hulk Smash Everything, justice league unlimited, Knightfight, KO, Ordained, printwatch, Ultimate Universe: Two Years In, venom, Voyeur

There's more than just Absolute Batman and Captain America getting multiple printings today… here's everything else being printwatched.

PrintWatch: DC K.O.: Knightfight #1, Justice League Unlimited #12, and Superman #31, The Flash #26—all key issues in the DC K.O. saga—will each return to stores as a second printing on February 4. Each of these second printings will feature their respective issue's original main cover, all by Dan Mora, with a recoloured logo. DC K.O.: Knightfight #1 Second Printing, Justice League Unlimited #12 Second Printing, and The Flash #26 Second Printing all have a cover price of $3.99, and Superman #31 Second Printing has a cover price of $4.99. DC K.O.: Knightfight #1 Second Printing will also arrive with an open-to-order foil design variant cover by Dan Mora ($6.99), to be revealed close to FOC. For the 4th of February, 2026

PrintWatch: Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 gets a second printing with a cover by Ryan Stegman, and a 1:25 Giuseppe Camuncoli virgin variant for the 28th of January 2026, for $5.99 each.

PrintWatch: Venom #252 gets a second printing with a cover by David Baldeon, and a 1:25 Cory Smith virgin variant for the 28th of January 2026, for $3.99 each.

PrintWatch: Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #1 gets a second printing with a cover by Kendrick Lim, and a 1:25 Dan Panosian virgin variant for the 28th of January 2026, for $4.99 each.

PrintWatch: Fantastic Four #6 receives a second printing featuring a cover by Humberto Ramos, along with a 1:25 J. Scott Campbell virgin variant, scheduled for release on January 28, 2026, for $3.99 each.

PrintWatch: Hulk: Smash Everything #1 gets a second printing with a cover by Adi Granov, and a 1:25 Luciano Vecchio virgin variant for the 28th of January 2026, for $4.99 each.

PrintWatch: Voyeur #1 by Leah Williams and David Baldeón gets a second printing with a new cover by Yanick Paquette for the 21st of January, from Ignition Press.

PrintWatch: Ordained #1 by Robert Venditti and Trevor Hairsine gets a second printing with a cover by Jorge Fornes from Bad Idea Comics. Who do second printings now, for the 21st of January.

PrintWatch: Tyler Kirkham's Final Boss #1 gets a second printing from Image Comics with a cover by Ryan Ottley, for the 14th of January 2026 and a 1:25 virgin code. "The overwhelming response to Final Boss—and the news that issues are flying off the shelves—has been both humbling and absolutely thrilling," said Kirkham. "That first issue gets its hooks in you and leaves you craving more immediately. The online consensus matches the hype: it leaves you saying, 'Holy s***!'"

And from previous Printwatches, the cover to Escape #1 fourth printing and the variant to Infernal Hulk #1 second printing…

