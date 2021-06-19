PrintWatch: White #1 Gets 40,000 Orders and Second Printing

PrintWatch: The first issue of the empowered Black superheroes comic book series White (sequel to 2016's Black and BlackAF) by creators Kwanza Osajyefo, Tim Smith 3, Jamal Igle, and Khary Randolph has had over 40,000 orders, selling out at the distributor level ahead of its 30th of June release date, with publisher Black Mask Studios going back to press for a second printing two weeks ahead of its release. This is especially notable as it was originally only meant to have a 25,000 print run, a limited edition series with a 2,500 copy print run for the main cover, White received orders nearly twenty-times higher than its initial printing. In response to the massive demand, the team decided to open up the print run with no limits placed on the reprint run.

"Following up the success of BLACK, we wanted to offer something exciting, not just in the story but the delivery of the sequel, WHITE," said writer Kwanza Osajyefo. "We love comics and grew up collecting, and to bring back some of that fun, we did a limited run of the series so fans could truly say they have a collector's item. The response again was more than we anticipated, so we're doing a second printing so anyone who wants to read WHITE #1 can do so." Currently in development as a feature film universe at Warner Bros, the Black series of comics has received strong reviews from comic trade press and widespread coverage from national press, including coverage on the front page of The New York Times Arts Section. In a world that already hates and fears them – what if only Black people had superpowers. That's the setting of the Black universe of comic books. After miraculously surviving being gunned down by police, a young man learns that he is part of the biggest lie in history. He must decide whether it's safer to keep it a secret or if the truth will set him free. Now, the team that asked "What if only Black people had superpowers?" is back with the sequel to the critically acclaimed series, Black. It's been three years since the world learned only Black people have superhuman abilities, and the United States has responded by electing Theodore Mann to the presidency. The only person standing in the way of his policies to control empowered Blacks are Kareem Jenkins and his allies.

WHITE #1 Second Printing

Created by Kwanza Osajyefo & Tim Smith 3

Written by Kwanza Osajyefo

Illustrated by Jamal Igle

Cover by Khary Randolph