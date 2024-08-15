Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, ultimates, Void rivals, x-factpr

PrintWatch: X-Factor #1, X-Men #2 & Ultimates #3 Get Second Printings

PrintWatch: X-Factor #1, X-Men #2 & Ultimates #3 Get Second Printings, while Void Rivals #1 gets ten covers for tenth printing.

Article Summary Marvel announces second printings for X-Factor #1, X-Men #2, and Ultimates #3 releasing on September 25, 2024.

Check out covers for Spider-Gwen #3, Ultimate Spider-Man #7, and Avengers #17, on sale September 18, 2024.

Void Rivals #1 reaches its tenth printing with ten new covers from Image Comics/Skybound on September 11, 2024.

Key comments from creators highlight the success and impact of the Energon Universe and Void Rivals series.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has second printings coming for X-Men #2, X-Factor #1 and Ultimates #3 all for the 25th of September. We also have the covers for previously printwatched Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #3, Ultimate Spider-Man #7 and Avengers #17 for the 18th of September, and all ten for Void Rivals #1 tenth printing from Image Comics/Skybound for the 11th of September.

X-MEN #2 RYAN STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DPWX]

X-MEN #2 TBD ARTIST RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DPWX][1:25]

On Sale 09/25/2024

X-FACTOR #1 BOB QUINN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

X-FACTOR #1 EMA LUPACCHINO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

On Sale 09/25/2024

ULTIMATES #3 DIKE RUAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ULTIMATES #3 INHYUK LEE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

On Sale 09/25/2024

Previously Printwatched we now have covers for the following:

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3 Mark Brooks 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DPWX]

On Sale: 09/18/24

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7 Marco Checchetto 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

On Sale: 09/18/24

AVENGERS #17 Joshua Cassara 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DPWX]

On Sale: 09/18/24

As well as for Void Rivals #1 tenth printing. "certified Skybound Gold" for the 11th of September.

Lorenzo De Felici – Foil Variant

– Foil Variant Lorenzo De Felici – Darak Variant

– Darak Variant Lorenzo De Felici – Solila Variant

– Solila Variant Jason Howard – Darak Variant

– Darak Variant Jason Howard – Solila Variant

– Solila Variant Andrea Milana Variant

Variant Daniel Warren Johnson Variant

Variant EJ Su Variant

Variant Andrei Bressan Variant

Variant Conor Hughes Variant

"10 reprints means at least one thing: the beating heart of the Energon Universe is pumping strong," said series artist Lorenzo De Felici.

"The excitement around the Energon Universe is like nothing I've ever experienced," added series writer Robert Kirkman. "It's a tremendous honor to be the inaugural series to reach Skybound Gold status. Fingers crossed we'll soon be seeing a Skybound Platinum edition!"

"Void Rivals #1 started the Energon Universe with a huge surprise, and nothing could be more surprising than keeping this historic issue in print over a year later," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher, Skybound. "Robert and Lorenzo created brand-new characters and worlds that've captured the imaginations of readers and driven them into stores by delivering action-packed, exciting comics month after month."

"The monumental tenth printing of Void Rivals #1 is a testament to the unparalleled impact of the Energon Universe," said Alyse D'Antuono, Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Management at Hasbro. "This achievement underscores the enduring power of storytelling and creativity, and importance of delivering upon what fans really want. Congratulations to Robert and Lorenzo, along with the full teams at Skybound and Image Comics, for this outstanding milestone."

